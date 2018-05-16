Tesco Chocolate & Orange Cookie Dough 300G

One baked cookie
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1769kJ / 421kcal
Product Description
- Ready to bake cookie dough with milk chocolate chunks and candied orange peel.
- Sweet & Crumbly With milk chocolate chunks and candied orange peel
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Milk Chocolate Chunks (15%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Light Brown Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Sugar, Dried Candied Orange Peel (5%) [Orange Peel, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Salt, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 26% minimum, milk solids 19% minimum
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Best consumed on day of baking.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 5 10-12 mins Remove from refrigerator 10 minutes before use. Cut into 8 equal pieces. Place cubes onto a lined baking tray, approximately 5cm apart. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown and soft.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
8 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One baked cookie (36g**)
|Energy
|1769kJ / 421kcal
|637kJ / 152kcal
|Fat
|15.4g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|64.6g
|23.3g
|Sugars
|35.1g
|12.6g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|1.0g
|Protein
|4.6g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 285g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..
