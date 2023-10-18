Misfittens Plush Assortment

Small spaces? Tight fits? THEN WE SITS! Misfittens is a comical group of Cat plushies with a passion for…sitting! No space is too small for these funny felines—or so they think. But now that these curious Mis-Fits have squeezed and squished themselves into meme-ishly tiny spots. Sometimes they might need help to get back to full size so give them a little jiggle and a wiggle once you have helped them MEOWT! Collect all 12