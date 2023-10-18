We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Misfittens Plush Assortment

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Small spaces? Tight fits? THEN WE SITS!Misfittens is a comical group of Cat plushies with a passion for…sitting! No space is too small for these funny felines—or so they think. But now that these curious Mis-Fits have squeezed and squished themselves into meme-ishly tiny spots. Sometimes they might need help to get back to full size so give them a little jiggle and a wiggle once you have helped them MEOWT! Collect all 12
THE LATEST CRAZE OF MIS-FITS Inspired by the #ifitsisits meme, these Misfittens Cats are looking for ways to fit into the tiniest spaces possible!STUFF OR FLUFF Misfittens Cats are lovable plushies made with soft, squeezable material. Rescue your Mis-Fits today from their mis-fitting containers, sometimes they might need help to get back to full size so give them a little jiggle and a wiggle once you have helped them MEOWT! They are Double the can size!WACKY CATS WITH UNIQUE PERSONALITIES There are 12 Misfittens to collect, each with their own special fur colors and personalities that make them unique.COLLECTOR'S GUIDE Each Misfittens Cat plush comes in 1 of 8 fun containers and includes a collector’s guide. Some Mis-Fits are SUPER RARE—collect them all for even more hilarious Mis-Fitting hijinks!

