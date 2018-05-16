Thorntons Toffee Apple Caramel Shortcakes Bites 8 Pack

Product Description
- Shortcake Squares Covered with An Apple Flavour Caramel Filling and Topped with Milk Chocolate
- Produced by Finsbury Food Group, under licence from Thorntons Ltd.
- ©Design 21 P11533
- Crumbly shortcake layered with gooey apple flavour caramel and milk chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Biscuit Base (39%) [Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Oil, Oat Flakes, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Whey (Milk), Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt], Apple Flavour Caramel Filling (38%) [Sweetened Condensed Milk (Whole Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk), Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Toffee Sauce (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Modified Maize Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Lactose (Milk), Palm Oil, Butter (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Whey (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Stearin, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt], Milk Chocolate (14%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Sugar, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Concentrates (Spirulina, Safflower), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May Also Contain: Nuts, Egg. For Allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container. For best before see front of pack.For Best Before See Front of Pack.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 servings
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Thorntons Ltd.,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- ML3 0DW.
- EU:
Return to
- Thorntons Ltd.,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- ML3 0DW.
- www.finsburyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
8 x Shortcake Bites
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (approx 13 g)
|Energy
|2161 kJ
|280 kJ
|-
|518 kcal
|67 kcal
|Fat
|30.2 g
|3.9 g
|of which Saturates
|17.9 g
|2.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|55.3 g
|7.2 g
|of which Sugars
|38.8 g
|5.0 g
|Protein
|5.4 g
|0.7 g
|Salt
|0.34 g
|0.04 g
|This pack contains 8 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.