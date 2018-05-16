Cauldron Vegan Organic Quick& Tasty Tofu Block 250G

Product Description
- Soybean curd
- Try pan-frying, baking or chargrilling your tofu to achieve different tastes and textures. You can glaze, coat or dust your tofu to add an extra layer of flavour, or blitz to form the base of a delicious dessert smoothie.
- CERTIFIED VEGAN
- HIGH IN PROTEIN
- HIGH IN CALCIUM
- GLUTEN FREE
- NON-GM INGREDIENTS
- MADE FROM SUSTAINABLE SOYA BEANS
- MADE ON A NUT-FREE SITE
- PACKAGING CARDBOARD SLEEVE IS 100% RECYCLABLE
- Sustainability
- The organic soya beans used in our Tofu range are certified by the Proterra Foundation standard for social responsibility and environmental sustainability and are sourced from Italy. Therefore, you can rest assured that the soya in Cauldron Organic Tofu supports zero deforestation practices and is GMO-free.
- All the incredible versatility of an Authentic Cauldron Tofu block, in a convenient Quick & Tasty block with no need to press! Suited to a wide variety of exciting dishes – from curries to soups, salads to desserts – it’s ideal for adventurous cooks and beginners alike, ready for action in thousands of recipes.
- At Cauldron, we are on a mission to tempt more people to try mouth-watering plant based food that is better for them and better for the planet.
- We produce a range of tasty tofu, fabulous falafels and lip-smacking veggie sausages, which are all certified as Carbon Neutral.
- To become Carbon Neutral certified, we worked to reduce our carbon emissions, swapping to green electricity and measuring the carbon footprint of every product. We then equalized any remaining emissions by supporting sustainable climate action projects.
- Eat better for our planet
- For certification and offsetting details visit: cauldornfoods.co.uk/carbon-neutral
- Carbon neutral - ClimatePartner 16294-2106-1001
- EU Organic - NL-BIO-01, EU / non-EU Agriculture
- Cauldron® and the Cauldron™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Limited.
Information
Ingredients
Water, Soybeans* (35%), Firming Agent: Calcium Sulphate, *Produced under Organic Standards, Made with Sustainable Soya Beans
Allergy Information
- Made on a Nut-free, Dairy-free site. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated and use by date shown on side of pack. Store any leftovers covered in water in an airtight container and consume within 48 hours. Not Suitable for Home Freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Simply drain, chop and cook.
No need to press.
Remove all packaging.
6 Minutes
Cut into slices, cubes or any shape you choose. Preheat 1 tbsp of oil and fry over a medium-high heat turning frequently, until brown and crispy.
All appliances vary. These are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Produce of
Made in the Netherlands
Number of uses
3 Servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Film. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Box. Certified as Recyclable
Name and address
- Marlow Foods Ltd,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Quorn Foods Sweden AB
Return to
- Cauldron Consumer Care,
- Marlow Foods Ltd,
- Freepost M1927,
- Station Road,
- Stokesley,
- TS9 7BR.
- Tel: 03457 413666
- Or visit our website at the address shown.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 1/3 Pack
|Energy
|510kJ
|408kJ
|-
|122kcal
|98kcal
|Fat
|7.1g
|5.7g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|0.8g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|1.5g
|Protein
|13g
|10g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.02g
|Calcium
|510mg
|425mg
|Serves 3
|-
|-
