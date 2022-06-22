Kellogg's Rice Krispies Multigrain Blueberry & Apple Shape 350G

Healthy breakfast option
These have been repackaged but I thought they'd been discontinued - I am always trying to find no added sugar breakfast options for my kids and my 4 year old shovels these in :D I suspect kids who turn their noses up at these are just used to much sweeter cereals - you can always add raisins or banana slices to sweeten it naturally but my kids don't need that. 4 stars as one star off for the price - I don't think healthier options should be more expensive and they've gone up 10% since the repackaging 😠