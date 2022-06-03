Tesco Plant Chef 4 Meat Free No Lamb & Mint Koftas 320G

Beware: contains very high salt
These sound lovely and I would buy them if the salt content was significantly reduced.
medium
medium
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1009kJ / 241kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Gluten (17%), Palm Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein (2%), Flavouring, Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose), Citrus Fibre, Mint, Yeast Extract, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Onion Powder, Parsley, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Beetroot Juice Powder, Black Pepper, Malted Barley Extract, Spearmint Extract, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates).
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-20 mins. Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turn halfway through cooking
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for 5 minutes, turning frequently.
2 Servings
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
320g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 koftas (154g**)
|Energy
|1009kJ / 241kcal
|1553kJ / 371kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|14.8g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|16.8g
|25.9g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|5.8g
|Protein
|19.8g
|30.4g
|Salt
|1.70g
|2.62g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 308g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 3 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
These sound lovely and I would buy them if the salt content was significantly reduced.