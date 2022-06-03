We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef 4 Meat Free No Lamb & Mint Koftas 320G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef 4 Meat Free No Lamb & Mint Koftas 320G
£2.50
£7.82/kg

2 koftas

Energy
1553kJ
371kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
14.8g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.5g

low

7%of the reference intake
Salt
2.62g

high

44%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1009kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Seasoned wheat and soya protein based koftas with mint.
  • The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • 100% PLANT BASED Wheat and soya protein seasoned with mint and spices
  • Pack size: 320G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Gluten (17%), Palm Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Soya Protein (2%), Flavouring, Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Gelling Agent (Methyl Cellulose), Citrus Fibre, Mint, Yeast Extract, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate), Onion Powder, Parsley, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Beetroot Juice Powder, Black Pepper, Malted Barley Extract, Spearmint Extract, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonates).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 15-20 mins. Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven, turn halfway through cooking

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 koftas (154g**)
Energy1009kJ / 241kcal1553kJ / 371kcal
Fat9.6g14.8g
Saturates3.1g4.7g
Carbohydrate16.8g25.9g
Sugars4.2g6.5g
Fibre3.8g5.8g
Protein19.8g30.4g
Salt1.70g2.62g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 308g.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Warning: This product contains sharp skewers..

View all Kebabs, Strips & Pieces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Beware: contains very high salt

3 stars

These sound lovely and I would buy them if the salt content was significantly reduced.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here