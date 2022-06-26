We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fudge Brownie Flavoured Milk 1L

Tesco Fudge Brownie Flavoured Milk 1L
£ 1.10
£0.11/100ml

One glass

Energy
542kJ
128kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

low

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.6g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Sugars
16.9g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

low

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 271kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • High temperature pasteurised chocolate fudge brownie flavour 1% fat milk drink.
  • Blended for a rich, caramel flavour From Trusted Farms
  • Pack size: 1L

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 1% Fat Milk (93%), Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Sulphate), Cane Molasses, Flavourings, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: -, -, -
Time: -
-

Oven from frozen

Instructions: -

Microwave

Instructions: -

Grill
Instructions: -

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before EACH use.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1L e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (200ml)
Energy271kJ / 64kcal542kJ / 128kcal
Fat1.3g2.6g
Saturates0.8g1.6g
Carbohydrate9.5g18.9g
Sugars8.4g16.9g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.6g7.2g
Salt0.14g0.28g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Addictive

5 stars

Tastes absolutely amazing. The fudge brownie aspect gives it more depth. Ordinary chocolate milk will never be the same again.

Tasty value for money drink

5 stars

Excellent quality milk shake drink. My grandson says this beats all other makes hands down

