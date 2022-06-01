We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Kickin' Cauliflower Katsu Curry 600G

4(4)Write a review
This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

£5.00
£8.34/kg

1/2 of a pack

Energy
1194kJ
286kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
15.4g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

low

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.7g

low

12%of the reference intake
Salt
2.09g

high

35%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 429kJ / 103kcal

Product Description

  • Roasted cauliflower in a katsu style curry sauce topped with breadcrumbs and black onion seeds.
  • Flower Power Cauliflower in a spiced, sweet Katsu curry sauce with a breadcrumb topping
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Cauliflower (46%), Water, Onion, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Coconut Extract, Cornflour, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Soya Bean, Coriander, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Coriander Seed, Yeast Extract, Turmeric Powder, Rice, Fenugreek Seed, Black Pepper, Cumin, Yeast, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Star Anise, Wheat Gluten, Chilli Powder, Black Onion Seed, Garlic Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Flavouring, Ginger, Cinnamon, Fennel Seed, Caraway Seed, Clove.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. 190°C / Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 25 mins Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (278g**)
Energy429kJ / 103kcal1194kJ / 286kcal
Fat5.5g15.4g
Saturates1.1g2.9g
Carbohydrate9.6g26.7g
Sugars3.8g10.7g
Fibre2.5g6.9g
Protein2.5g6.8g
Salt0.75g2.09g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 600g typically weighs 555g.--
Gorgeous!

5 stars

Gorgeous curry! I enjoyed every mouthful. I will definitely buy it again. For those who like a very spicy curry this one is not for you. It is very mild which is perfect for me

Really enjoyed this

5 stars

Got this as a substitute and have to say was very pleasantly surprised - a really lovely dish. Cooked as per instructions and added some Mango chutney and everyhting about it was yummy. Proportions just right. Not a lot of rice, so if feeding two, you will need something more - some pilau rice and/or naans as on it's own was not enough for two IMO - will be buying again for sure

Vile

1 stars

Disgusting, inedible slop. The cauliflower was dry and the Katsu sauce totally bland. Breadcrumbs? I didn’t find any.

Loved this new meal. The flavour was really good.

5 stars

Loved this new meal. The flavour was really good. The cauliflower was tasty and the katsu sauce was just right on spice. Definitely a great tasting vegan option. Didn’t feel like I missed out on meat or dairy.

