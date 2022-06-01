Wicked Kitchen Kickin' Cauliflower Katsu Curry 600G

Gorgeous!
Gorgeous curry! I enjoyed every mouthful. I will definitely buy it again. For those who like a very spicy curry this one is not for you. It is very mild which is perfect for me
Really enjoyed this
Got this as a substitute and have to say was very pleasantly surprised - a really lovely dish. Cooked as per instructions and added some Mango chutney and everyhting about it was yummy. Proportions just right. Not a lot of rice, so if feeding two, you will need something more - some pilau rice and/or naans as on it's own was not enough for two IMO - will be buying again for sure
Vile
Disgusting, inedible slop. The cauliflower was dry and the Katsu sauce totally bland. Breadcrumbs? I didn’t find any.
Loved this new meal. The flavour was really good.
Loved this new meal. The flavour was really good. The cauliflower was tasty and the katsu sauce was just right on spice. Definitely a great tasting vegan option. Didn’t feel like I missed out on meat or dairy.