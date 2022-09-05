We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kp Flavoured Kravers Fiery Caribbean Jer K Sauce Peanut 140G

image 1 of Kp Flavoured Kravers Fiery Caribbean Jer K Sauce Peanut 140G
Each 30g serving contains

Energy
759kJ
183kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
15g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

high

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.7g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.24g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2531kJ

Product Description

  • Caribbean Jerk Sauce Flavour Peanuts
  • Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.
  • The Hundred Official Team Partner
  • Discover Cricket, Get Active
  • thehundred.com
  • Are you a Flavour Kraver? Then these nuts are made for you. They're a non-stop Caribbean inspired carnival of jumpin' juiciness and spicy, spine-tingling flavour. Get ready for something that torpedoes your tastebuds, skyrockets your senses and seriously livens up your day!
  • Why not try our other flavours?
  • KP Smokin' Paprika
  • KP Flame Grilled Steak
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • ® Registered Trade Mark
  • Source of protein
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140G
  • Source of protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Caribbean Jerk Sauce Flavour [Ground Spices (Allspice, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger, Coriander, Cinnamon, Nutmeg), Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Onion, Natural Flavourings, Dried Garlic, Colour: Paprika Extract, Dried Herbs (Basil, Thyme), Maltodextrin, Capsicum Extract], Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya, Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 7 days

Number of uses

4 - 5 servings per pack

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

Name and address

  • Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our careline if you have any questions or comments, or write to our Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack and contents, stating when and where purchased.
  • Tel: Freephone (UK) 08080 576887 (Mon - Fri 9am- 5pm)
  • Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
  • Mail: Freepost KP Snacks
  • ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
  • P.O. Box No. 4,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • Leicestershire,
  • LE65 2UQ,
  • UK.
  • Contact us at: www.kpsnacks.com

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g Serving
Energy2531kJ759kJ
-611kcal183kcal
Fat50g15g
of which Saturates8.0g2.4g
Carbohydrate6.7g2.0g
of which Sugars5.5g1.7g
Fibre8.6g2.6g
Protein29g8.7g
Salt0.79g0.24g
4 - 5 servings per pack--

Safety information

Remember small children can choke on peanuts.

