Haagen Dazs Duo Vanilla Brownie & Raspberry 420Ml

Dark choc pieces, would be better with milk choc
Description doesn't state that it contains dark chocolate pieces. It is okay, but would have preferred milk chocolate or white chocolate pieces.
Not as advertised
Raspberry flavour with ok, no sign of any crunch at all. Vanilla/choc just tasted like a bad choc ice. Haagen-Dazs has gone way down hill, avoid!
Meh!
Disappointing & very under whelming flavour ... Not what I'd expect from Haagen Dazs ... Brownie bits were hard & grainy ... Raspberry felt artificial ... No tang or juiciness ... It's needs squidgy chocolate brownie & plenty of tangy raspberry coulis ... It just doesn't work I'm afraid ... Sorry
It was a lovely flavour.Nearly every tub l have bought has had a space empty where not filled properly.
It’s ok
Not bad, but not much in the way of brownie pieces and I found the raspberry flavour a bit artificial.
Smooth and lovely
Delicious raspberry ice cream. Crunchy bits of chocolates in the vanilla part but not much brownie bits. Overall, it's nice.
