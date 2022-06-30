We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haagen Dazs Duo Vanilla Brownie & Raspberry 420Ml

3.3(7)Write a review
This product is available for delivery or collection until 30/10/2022.

£4.80
£1.15/100ml

2 x Scoop (82 g)

Energy
870kJ
208kcal
10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1060 kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla dairy ice cream and raspberry dairy ice cream. Contains a raspberry and blackberry swirl (6%), chocolate flakes (4%) and brownie pieces (3%).
  • Dive into pure indulgence with the Häagen-Dazs Duo Vanilla Brownie & Raspberry Crunch ice cream
  • We paired our iconic Vanilla ice cream with a delicious raspberry ice cream, then added soft brownie pieces, crunchy chocolate shards and a velvety raspberry sauce for a multi-sensorial experience
  • Two exquisite ice creams side by side in one tub, where smooth meets crunchy, for the ultimate indulgence!
  • Häagen-Dazs ice cream products are crafted with only the best ingredients, for a perfectly balanced taste and a creamy & luxurious texture that will stop you in your tracks
  • Made with real cream, with no artifical colours, flavours or preservatives
  • © General Mills
  • Better if you wait 15 mins
  • Halal & Kosher certified
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 420ML

Information

Ingredients

Fresh Cream (30.5%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Water, Raspberry Puree (8.4%), Egg Yolk, Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Blackberry Puree from Concentrate (0.9%), Whole Egg, Sunflower Oil, Concentrated Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Rice Starch, Natural Vanilla Flavourings, Natural Flavourings, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Corn Starch, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once thawed do not refreeze. Keep frozen below -18°C. For best before date see base of cup.

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Cap. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • Haagen Dazs Arras SNC,
  • 155 Route de Cambrai,
  • 62217 Tilloy Les Mofflaines,

Return to

  • www.haagen-dazs.co.uk
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK)
  • 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • Careline.Scandinavia@genmills.com
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

420ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g2 x Scoop (82 g)% * (82 g)
Energy1060 kJ870 kJ10 %
-254 kcal208 kcal
Fat14.8 g12.1 g17 %
of which saturates9.6 g7.9 g39 %
Carbohydrate25.5 g20.9 g8 %
of which sugars24.3 g19.9 g22 %
Fibre1.1 g0.9 g-
Protein4.0 g3.3 g7 %
Salt0.15 g0.12 g2 %
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains at least 4 portions---
7 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Dark choc pieces, would be better with milk choc

3 stars

Description doesn't state that it contains dark chocolate pieces. It is okay, but would have preferred milk chocolate or white chocolate pieces.

Not as advertised

2 stars

Raspberry flavour with ok, no sign of any crunch at all. Vanilla/choc just tasted like a bad choc ice. Haagen-Dazs has gone way down hill, avoid!

Meh!

3 stars

Disappointing & very under whelming flavour ... Not what I'd expect from Haagen Dazs ... Brownie bits were hard & grainy ... Raspberry felt artificial ... No tang or juiciness ... It's needs squidgy chocolate brownie & plenty of tangy raspberry coulis ... It just doesn't work I'm afraid ... Sorry

It was a lovely flavour.Nearly every tub l have b

4 stars

It was a lovely flavour.Nearly every tub l have bought has had a space empty where not filled properly.

It’s ok

3 stars

Not bad, but not much in the way of brownie pieces and I found the raspberry flavour a bit artificial.

Smooth and lovely

4 stars

Delicious raspberry ice cream. Crunchy bits of chocolates in the vanilla part but not much brownie bits. Overall, it's nice.

