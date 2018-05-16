New
Biotiful Oat Kefir Mango Drink 250Ml
Product Description
- Fermented oat-based drink with mango and added vitamins and calcium.
- Biotiful Plant-Based Oat Kefir Mango
- A fermented oat-based drink with added vitamins and calcium.
- Bringing our expertise in keﬁr, to make a delicious, fermented plant-based drink for you. Made from oats, fermented with billions of vegan keﬁr cultures to give you a smooth, delicious, cultured oat-based drink that supports your gut health*.
- Originating from the Caucasus mountains, keﬁr has been a trusted staple for over 2,000 years. The word literally means ‘feel good'. With no sugar added, a source of calcium, vitamin B12 & D, it supports your immunity* & gut health** every day.
- We love our exciting new drink for breakfast or as a snack.
- ** Biotiful Oat Kefir is a source of vitamin B12 which supports the normal functioning of the immune system.
- * Biotiful Oat Kefir is a source of calcium, which contributes to the normal functioning of the digestive system.
- Biotiful has always been ahead of the time, leading the way to bring Kefir to the UK.
- Figure skater turned banker turned entrepreneur, Natasha Bowes founded Biotiful in 2012 when she decided to create a Kefir for the UK that matched the standards of the Kefir she drank daily in her native Russia.
- She spent months in her own kitchen perfecting the recipe that matched the nutrition, taste and quality enjoyed back home.
- The mission to upgrade the nation's Dairy began.
- Dairy Free Gut-friendly
- Immunity Support
- Source of Vitamin B12 & D
- No Sugar Added
- Billion live cultures
- Gluten Free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 250ML
- Biotiful Oat Kefir is a source of vitamin B12 which supports the normal functioning of the immune system
- Biotiful Oat Kefir is a source of calcium, which contributes to the normal functioning of the digestive system
- No Sugar Added
- Source of Vitamin B12 & D
Information
Ingredients
Oat Base (Gluten-free Oats (11%), Sunflower Oil, Salt), Water, Coconut Cream, Stabilisers (Tapioca Starch, Pectin), Rice Flour, Fruit Extracts (Apple, Grape, Carob), Mango Puree (3%), Passionfruit Concentrate, Mango Concentrate, Lemon Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin B12, Vitamin D2, Calcium Phosphate, Live Vegan Kefir Cultures, Includes: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus
Allergy Information
- For allergens: see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Use by date: Please see bottle cap.Keep refrigerated at 1-5°C. Consume within 2 days of opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before opening
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Biotiful Dairy Ltd:
- UK: PO Box 55560,
- London,
- SW7 9DJ.
- EU: 3rd Floor Ulysses House,
Return to
- Biotiful Dairy Ltd:
- UK: PO Box 55560,
- London,
- SW7 9DJ.
- EU: 3rd Floor Ulysses House,
- Foley Street,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- biotifuldairy.com
Net Contents
250ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|1 serving (250ml)
|Energy, kcal (kj)
|66 (276)
|165 (690)
|Fat (g)
|3.1
|7.8
|of which saturates (g)
|1.9
|4.8
|Carbohydrates (g)
|9.4
|24
|of which sugars (g)
|2.5
|6.3
|Fibre (g)
|0.4
|1.0
|Protein (g)
|0.3
|0.8
|Salt (g)
|0.09g
|0.23g
|Vitamins and Minerals
|% of reference intake in portion
|Vitamin D2 (µg)
|0.75 15%
|Vitamin B12 (µg)
|0.38 15%
|Calcium (mg)
|120 15%
