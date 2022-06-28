We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sephra Sweet Popcorn 165G

Sephra Sweet Popcorn 165G
£ 2.20
£1.34/100g
1 x bar = 26g

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1956 kJ

Product Description

  • Sephra Sweet Popcorn 165G
  • Stay Fresh Tub
  • Gluten Free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Popped Corn Kernels (62%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain Milk.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Reseal tub to maintain freshness. Once open, best consumed within 7 days.

Produce of

Made in UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

WARNING

  • WARNING
  • This product may contain unpopped corn kernels or sugar crystals.

Name and address

  • Sephra Europe Ltd,
  • Denburn Road,
  • Kirkcaldy,
  • Fife,
  • KY1 2BJ.

Return to

  • Sephra Europe Ltd,
  • Denburn Road,
  • Kirkcaldy,
  • Fife,
  • KY1 2BJ.
  • www.sephra.com
  • www.sephrapopcorn.com

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1956 kJ
-467 kcal
Fat18g
Of which Saturates1.8g
Carbohydrates66g
Of which Sugars24g
Fibre7.8g
Protein6g
Salt0.08g

Safety information

WARNING This product may contain unpopped corn kernels or sugar crystals.

Using Product Information

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Good value for money

5 stars

Good value for money

Just like popcorn at the cinema! Lovely!

5 stars

Just like popcorn at the cinema! Lovely!

Brilliant

5 stars

Great flavour less uncooked corn than others.

Well loved

3 stars

We buy this as a treat for the chickens , they love it

Really good popcorn

5 stars

Lovely popcorn and love the tub.

