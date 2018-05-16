Mowi Signature 2 Piri Piri Slw Roast Scottish Salmon Fillets 180G
New
Product Description
- Lightly smoked Salmon fillets roasted with Piri Piri marinade.
- Pre-cooked and juicy Scottish salmon fillets - ready to eat
- Succulent, pre-cooked Scottish salmon fillets, seasoned with Piri Piri spices, red chilli and lime smoked over oak.
- Restaurant style, hand cut and prepared portions
- High in Omega 3: Each portion typically has 2,160mg Omega 3, of which half (1413mg) are DHA and EPA.
- Eating 250mg of EPA and DHA Omega 3 fatty acids every day contributes to the normal of function of the heart.
- Ready to eat hot or cold, these Piri Piri fillets make a stunning lunch, picnic or evening meal with noodles or rice. We ensure every fillet of MOWI salmon is high in Omega 3. The Omega symbol is in our name.
- Pioneer responsible farming excellence since 1964
- The MOWI salmon in this product is responsibly farm raised and packed with care in Scotland (UK).
- RSPCA Assured - Certification Mark, The salmon in this product is from a producers inspected to RSPCA welfare standards by the RSPCA's independently certified farm assurance scheme.
- Ready to Eat hot or cold
- Chilli rating - Spicy - 1
- Piri Piri seasoning and lime
- High in Omega 3
- 100% Scottish Salmon
- Responsibly Farm raised
- Pack size: 180G
Information
Ingredients
Salmon (Salmo salar) (Fish) (92%), Sugar, Honey, Salt, Ground Cayenne Pepper, Red Chilli Flakes, Ground Smoked Paprika, Parsley, Lime Oil
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in the fridge below 5°C. For use by date: see side of pack. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours and do not exceed the use by date.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready to eat either hot or cold
Produce of
Farm raised and packed in Scotland, UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serving suggestion if eaten cold: To allow the Piri Piri flavour to develop, take your Slow Roast Salmon out of the fridge 20 mins before serving.
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- MOWI Consumer Products,
- Admiralty Park,
- Rosyth,
- Scotland,
- UK,
- KY11 2YW.
Return to
- www.mowisalmon.co.uk
Net Contents
180g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) per 100g
|(as sold) Per fillet
|Energy kJ
|880kJ
|792kJ
|Energy kcal
|210kcal
|189kcal
|Fat
|11g
|10g
|of which Saturates
|2.4g
|2.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.0g
|2.7g
|of which Sugars
|2.6g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|24g
|22g
|Salt
|1.64g
|1.48g
|Omega 3
|2400mg
|2160mg
|of which DHA+EPA
|1570mg
|1413mg
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
