Cauldron Vegan Tofu Block With Herb & Tomato 250G

2.7(3)Write a review
This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

Product Description

  • CAULDRON VEGAN TOFU BLOCK WITH HERB & TOMT 250G
  • For more exciting recipe inspiration visit: cauldronfoods.co.uk
  • Find the full recipe and over 200 more at cauldronfoods.co.uk
  • Beautiful in colour and flavoured with herbs and sun-dried tomatoes, this is the perfect flavourful addition to throw into your pasta, salads and favourite Italian dishes.
  • At Cauldron, we are on a mission to tempt more people to try mouth-watering plant based food that is better for them and better for the planet.
  • We produce a range of tasty tofu, fabulous falafels and lip-smacking veggie sausages, which are all certified as Carbon Neutral.
  • To become Carbon Neutral certified, we worked to reduce our carbon emissions, swapping to green electricity and measuring the carbon footprint of every product. We then equalized any remaining emissions by supporting sustainable climate action projects.
  • Eat better for our planet
  • For certification and offsetting details visit: cauldronfoods.co.uk/carbon-neutral
  • Carbon neutral, ClimatePartner 16294-2106-1001
  • EU Organic - Controle NL-BIO-01, EU / non-EU Agriculture
  • Cauldron® and the Cauldron™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Limited.

Known for its ability to absorb flavours, tofu is the ultimate protein-packed ingredient! Cubed, sliced, glazed, fried or baked - when it comes to satisfying tofu dishes that deliver on taste, the only limit is your imagination. Whether you want to experiment with your own marinades or grab some quick and easy pre-flavoured tofu pieces, we've got all you need!

  • Ready to cook block
  • Quick & tasty
  • Organic and sustainable soya beans
  • High in protein
  • Source of calcium
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Non GM-Ingredients
  • Gluten Free
  • Made on a nut-free site
  • Packaging cardboard Sleeve 100% recyclable
  • 100% of cardboard packaging is PEFC/FSC certified
  • Pack size: 250G
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Tofu (98%) [Water, Soybeans, Firming Agent: Calcium Sulphate], Sea Salt, Dried Tomato (0.29%), Herbs (0.18%) (Basil, Marjoram, Rosemary, Thyme, Savory, Bay), Dried Onion, Garlic, Paprika

Allergy Information

  • Made with non GM ingredients. Made on a Nut-free, Dairy-free site. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use by date shown on the side of pack.Not Suitable for Home Freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Simply drain, chop and cook.
No need to press.
Remove all packaging.
6 Minutes
Cut into slices, cubes or any shape you choose. Preheat 1 tbsp of oil and fry over a medium-high heat turning frequently, until brown and crispy.
All appliances vary. These are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Marinated Soyabean curd made from sustainable soya beans.

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not try creating Tofu and Aubergine Pappardelle.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Marlow Foods Ltd,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Quorn Foods Sweden AB,

Return to

  • Cauldron Consumer Care,
  • Marlow Foods Ltd,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Tel: 03457 413666
  • Or visit our website at the address shown.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as sold) Per 1/3 Pack
Energy461kJ369kJ
-110kcal88kcal
Fat6.2g5.0g
of which saturates1.2g1.0g
Carbohydrate1.0g0.8g
of which sugars0.4g0.3g
Fibre2.4g1.9g
Protein13g10g
Salt0.73g0.58g
Calcium205mg164mg
Serves 3--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

3 Reviews

Disappointing tofu

2 stars

I bought this because I really, really life Cauldron's Tofu Block Smoky Barbeque, which I reccomend. I like tofu a lot. However, the Herb and Tomato block doesn't come with a sauce, and is quite dry, crumbly, and plain. I wouldn't buy it again, sadly.

horrible aftertaste

1 stars

Griddled it with a little olive oil but it had a horrible aftertaste :-(

Yummy

5 stars

This is so yummy, just the right amount of flavour - subtle not overpowering. And it doesn't dry out when being oven cooked. I tried it breaded and fried and later reheated a portion in the oven with chips. I froze this too and it was great even though the pack says you can not freeze tofu - you can!

