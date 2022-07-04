Cauldron Vegan Tofu Block With Herb & Tomato 250G

Disappointing tofu
I bought this because I really, really life Cauldron's Tofu Block Smoky Barbeque, which I reccomend. I like tofu a lot. However, the Herb and Tomato block doesn't come with a sauce, and is quite dry, crumbly, and plain. I wouldn't buy it again, sadly.
horrible aftertaste
Griddled it with a little olive oil but it had a horrible aftertaste :-(
Yummy
This is so yummy, just the right amount of flavour - subtle not overpowering. And it doesn't dry out when being oven cooked. I tried it breaded and fried and later reheated a portion in the oven with chips. I froze this too and it was great even though the pack says you can not freeze tofu - you can!