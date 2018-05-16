Sacla' Rooted In Nature Organic Pasta Tomato Sauce 500G

Per serving 125g*
- Energy
- 254kJ
-
- 61kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.4g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 6g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.85g
- 14%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 203 kJ/49 kcal
Product Description
- Organic Tomato & Basil Pasta Sauce
- For recipe inspiration, visit sacla.co.uk
- Made with love and care, naturally.
- Following the rhythm of the seasons, and making the most of mother nature's bountiful harvest, our recipes are made with the best Italian tomatoes.
- Rooted in Nature sauces are all prepared and made in Italy with three generations of our family know-how, and are every bit as good for you as they are flavourful and fabulous.
- EU Organic - IT-BIO-014, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- 1 of Your 5 a Day
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Tomato* (89%) (Diced*, Juice*, Paste*), Onion*, Basil* (2.3%), Sunflower Seed Oil*, Salt, Parsley*, Lemon Juice Concentrate*, Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, Garlic Powder*, Black Pepper*, *Organic ingredients
Allergy Information
- We use Nuts in our factory. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in the fridge for 2 weeks after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve simply with pasta, rice or grains, add meat, fish or extra vegetables and of course a shower of Parmesan cheese.
- Product may naturally separate in jar. Shake well before use.
Name and address
- Brought to you by:
- F.LLI Sacla' S.P.A.,
- Asti,
- Italy.
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
Return to
- Sacla UK,
- Italy House,
- HP9 2PE.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|203 kJ/49 kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|of which Saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|of which Sugars
|4.8g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|Protein
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.68g
