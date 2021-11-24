Snaffling Pig Co Chorizo Snaffle Bites 40G

Love these mini bites! Perfect on the go!
Soooo happy to see these in the chiller at Tesco's, and now even better, they're in my fridge at home! Happy snacking!
These go down so well with the fam! We tried them last week, lunchbox treats or enjoyed with a cheeky glass of vino! Good value and taste great, a nice satisfying texture.
These chorizo bites are fantastic, really tasty and great value, my husband loves to have them with his snaffling pig beer.
Awesome snack - taste amazing! Super authentic
Fantastic tasty snack to fill a gap during the day, or night. I would recommend you give it a go!!!
We love chorizo and seeing these made us think they would be great for kids school lunch boxes as a little snack. There is enough in one pack for both as a nibble. Really tasty and incredibly moreish as I discovered! Firm supporter!
Oh my god! I don’t normally write reviews, but these are different level. So tasty and perfect size. My only regret is I only got 1 packet.
I bought this item having previously tried other Snaffling Pig products (which were delicious). This product didn't fail to please. The flavours are great and the snack is just the right size. Decent price too. I'll be back for more!
I have been a fan of the Snaffling Pig pork scratchings for some years (they are amazing), so as a big fan of chorizo - I had to try these. They are simply delicious, they have a great flavour and consistency. A perfect snack when out and about, can’t rate these little beauties highly enough 👍🏻