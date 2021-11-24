We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Snaffling Pig Co Chorizo Snaffle Bites 40G

5(25)Write a review
Snaffling Pig Co Chorizo Snaffle Bites 40G
£ 2.00
£5.00/100g

Product Description

  • Dried Cured Pork Sausage with Paprika
  • At Snaffling Pig, we think if something is worth doing, it's worth doing piggin' right. That's why, on our quest to serve you with Proper Spanish chorizo, we choose to work with a family of Spanish chorizo-making artisans in actual Spain.
  • For generations this family of legends have been working their magic using the most Awesome ingredients and Farm Assured pork from selected farms at the foothills of the Pyrenees.
  • The results are these Snaffle Bites; proper Spanish chorizo, authentically and delicately cured nuggets of piggin' joy that provide layers of Epic flavours and a deep aroma, which whisk you off to Spain with every bite.*
  • [*not literally]
  • Now kick back, enjoy with your fave tipple, pimp up a salad or top off a pizza.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Great taste 2021
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Paprika (2.5%), Salt, Garlic, Dextrose, Preservatives: Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Antioxidant: Rosemary Extract, Filled into a Beef Collagen Casing, Prepared with 155g of Raw Pork per 100g of finished product, Moisture is lost during curing and maturation

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Do not exceed the Best Before date.

Produce of

Produced in Spain from Spanish Pork

Warnings

  • PIGGIN' ADVICE:
  • White crystals may form on the surface of this awesome product. This is a natural phenomenon and is not detrimental to the quality of your porky product. Think of them as a bit of harmless, edible bling.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Snaffling Pig Ltd.,
  • Unit 5,
  • Stocklake Park,
  • Farmbrough Close,
  • Aylesbury,

Net Contents

40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1948 KJ (470 kcal)
Fat39.8g
of which saturates14.8g
Carbohydrate0.8g
of which sugars0.8g
Fibre2.1g
Protein27.4g
Salt3.4g

Safety information

25 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love these mini bites! Perfect on the go!

5 stars

Love these mini bites! Perfect on the go!

Soooo happy to see these in the chiller at Tesco's

5 stars

Soooo happy to see these in the chiller at Tesco's, and now even better, they're in my fridge at home! Happy snacking!

V satsifying chorizo!

5 stars

These go down so well with the fam! We tried them last week, lunchbox treats or enjoyed with a cheeky glass of vino! Good value and taste great, a nice satisfying texture.

These chorizo bites are fantastic, really tasty an

5 stars

These chorizo bites are fantastic, really tasty and great value, my husband loves to have them with his snaffling pig beer.

Taste awesome

5 stars

Awesome snack - taste amazing! Super authentic

A tasty bite

5 stars

Fantastic tasty snack to fill a gap during the day, or night. I would recommend you give it a go!!!

Kids school lunch box perfect filler

5 stars

We love chorizo and seeing these made us think they would be great for kids school lunch boxes as a little snack. There is enough in one pack for both as a nibble. Really tasty and incredibly moreish as I discovered! Firm supporter!

Different level…

5 stars

Oh my god! I don’t normally write reviews, but these are different level. So tasty and perfect size. My only regret is I only got 1 packet.

Delicious!

5 stars

I bought this item having previously tried other Snaffling Pig products (which were delicious). This product didn't fail to please. The flavours are great and the snack is just the right size. Decent price too. I'll be back for more!

Wowsers

5 stars

I have been a fan of the Snaffling Pig pork scratchings for some years (they are amazing), so as a big fan of chorizo - I had to try these. They are simply delicious, they have a great flavour and consistency. A perfect snack when out and about, can’t rate these little beauties highly enough 👍🏻

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

