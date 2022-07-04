Tesco Fire Pit Burger Slaw 300G

I did not find it to have much flavour.
Fire pit nice food
Very nice. I like this fire pit range. Keep it all year round please.
Horrible just like a pot of vinegar
Brilliant on a burger lovely glavour
Was really nice with a burger and roll with bit salad had little kick to it but not enough to have you panting for water very nice change.
Unpleasant, Vinegary Taste
I bought this based on the very good reviews other people had given it, but I found the taste to be deeply unpleasant - a good deal of vinegar and nothing sweet to counteract it. I shall go back to buying Tesco's Finest coleslaw or cheese coleslaw. This was disappointing.
It’s a no, no, no
As a life-long, self-proclaimed, coleslaw connoisseur, I had high expectations. However, I found the product to be watery, bulked up with “fancy” carrot ribbons, little else, and tasteless. I most definitely will not be wasting my much needed pennies on this product again.
Nice for a change on burgers
Thought it was a good idea for the barbecue. I found it a bit bitter but my husband and son enjoyed it I think I prefer larger bits of vegetable to give it more crunch and less mayonnaise
It's alright but nothing special.
Nothing amazing. Quite nice to have a dollop on a salad or in a sandwich. I'm not sure I would buy it again.
Great product
Absolutely lovely hint of gherkin great flavour 100% recommended
The perfect tipsy slaw
Such a good product a nice creamy slaw with a bit of crunch, perfect for the BBQ burgers with your tipsy friends, so grab a tequila and share the burgers