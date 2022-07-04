We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit Burger Slaw 300G

3.7(15)Write a review
Tesco Fire Pit Burger Slaw 300G
£ 1.20
£0.40/100g

1/6 of a pack (50g)

Energy
260kJ
63kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
4.9g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.7g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 520kJ / 125kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of cabbage, carrot, onion and parsley in a creamy tomato and dill flavoured sauce.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cabbage (46%), Carrot, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Sugar, Gherkin, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Onion, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Salt, Lemon Juice, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Onion Powder, Paprika, Parsley, Garlic Powder, Dill Extract, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (50g)
Energy520kJ / 125kcal260kJ / 63kcal
Fat9.9g4.9g
Saturates1.1g0.5g
Carbohydrate6.7g3.4g
Sugars5.4g2.7g
Fibre2.2g1.1g
Protein1.4g0.7g
Salt0.52g0.26g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
15 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I did not find it to have much flavour.

2 stars

2 stars

I did not find it to have much flavour.

Fire pit nice food

5 stars

Very nice. I like this fire pit range. Keep it all year round please.

Horrible just like a pot of vinegar

1 stars

1 stars

Horrible just like a pot of vinegar

Brilliant on a burger lovely glavour

5 stars

Was really nice with a burger and roll with bit salad had little kick to it but not enough to have you panting for water very nice change.

Unpleasant, Vinegary Taste

2 stars

I bought this based on the very good reviews other people had given it, but I found the taste to be deeply unpleasant - a good deal of vinegar and nothing sweet to counteract it. I shall go back to buying Tesco's Finest coleslaw or cheese coleslaw. This was disappointing.

It’s a no, no, no

1 stars

As a life-long, self-proclaimed, coleslaw connoisseur, I had high expectations. However, I found the product to be watery, bulked up with “fancy” carrot ribbons, little else, and tasteless. I most definitely will not be wasting my much needed pennies on this product again.

Nice for a change on burgers

3 stars

Thought it was a good idea for the barbecue. I found it a bit bitter but my husband and son enjoyed it I think I prefer larger bits of vegetable to give it more crunch and less mayonnaise

It's alright but nothing special.

2 stars

Nothing amazing. Quite nice to have a dollop on a salad or in a sandwich. I'm not sure I would buy it again.

Great product

5 stars

Absolutely lovely hint of gherkin great flavour 100% recommended

The perfect tipsy slaw

5 stars

Such a good product a nice creamy slaw with a bit of crunch, perfect for the BBQ burgers with your tipsy friends, so grab a tequila and share the burgers

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

