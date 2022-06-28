We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit Baconnaise Potato Salad 300G

1.9(8)Write a review
Tesco Fire Pit Baconnaise Potato Salad 300G
£ 1.40
£0.47/100g

1/6 of a pot (50g)

Energy
395kJ
95kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
7.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 790kJ / 190kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of potato, mature red Cheddar cheese, single cream and spring onions in a smoke flavour vegan alternative to mayonnaise dressing.
  • Bacon flavour mayo
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (58%), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Mature Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta-Carotene) (Milk) (8%), Single Cream (Milk), Spring Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Salt, Chickpea Protein, Pea Protein, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Salt, Onion Powder, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Garlic Purée, Sunflower Protein, Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pot (50g)
Energy790kJ / 190kcal395kJ / 95kcal
Fat13.9g7.0g
Saturates2.5g1.3g
Carbohydrate11.8g5.9g
Sugars0.8g0.4g
Fibre1.2g0.6g
Protein3.8g1.9g
Salt0.43g0.21g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

8 Reviews

Average of 1.9 stars

Not to my taste

2 stars

Awful, did not like at all, for me it just did not work. I didn't like the texture, the taste the recipe. I would certainly not repurchase for myself, my husband tried it, he didn't think bit was anything special, he said he would eat it if it was there, but he would rather eat just a Tesco potato salad. I would not recommend this product.

Hard Potatoes!

3 stars

Lovely flavour, but Potatoes rock hard, and not pleasant tasting ones either..

DELICIOUS

5 stars

The best potato salad I have ever tried, the potato is actually cooked right through and not hard and undercooked like all the others. It also tastes delicious

Doesn't look vegan to me

1 stars

"a smoke flavour vegan alternative" Ingredients include "Mature Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta-Carotene) (Milk) (8%), Single Cream (Milk)". Last time I checked milk, with the exception of coconut milk and suchlike, was not actually vegan.

remove it from sale

1 stars

tasteless and not worth the money

Not nice

1 stars

Dry, almost crumbly potato. Horrible.

not great

1 stars

no bacon, quite bland salad with too much mayo

Onion flavoured snot....nasty

1 stars

Onion flavour with a hint of potato....Not nice at all

