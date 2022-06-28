Tesco Fire Pit Baconnaise Potato Salad 300G

Not to my taste
Awful, did not like at all, for me it just did not work. I didn't like the texture, the taste the recipe. I would certainly not repurchase for myself, my husband tried it, he didn't think bit was anything special, he said he would eat it if it was there, but he would rather eat just a Tesco potato salad. I would not recommend this product.
Hard Potatoes!
Lovely flavour, but Potatoes rock hard, and not pleasant tasting ones either..
DELICIOUS
The best potato salad I have ever tried, the potato is actually cooked right through and not hard and undercooked like all the others. It also tastes delicious
Doesn't look vegan to me
"a smoke flavour vegan alternative" Ingredients include "Mature Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Beta-Carotene) (Milk) (8%), Single Cream (Milk)". Last time I checked milk, with the exception of coconut milk and suchlike, was not actually vegan.
remove it from sale
tasteless and not worth the money
Not nice
Dry, almost crumbly potato. Horrible.
not great
no bacon, quite bland salad with too much mayo
Onion flavoured snot....nasty
Onion flavour with a hint of potato....Not nice at all