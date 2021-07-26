The Cake Crew 4 Gb Cupcakes
- Energy1088kJ 260kcal13%
- Fat14.6g21%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars23.9g27%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2015kJ/482kcal
Product Description
- 4 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes, topped with blue and white vanilla flavour frostings and sugar decorations.
- Celebrate with these delicious vanilla cupcakes
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Palm Fat, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphates), Glucose Syrup, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Rice Flour, Flavouring, Maize Starch, Spirulina Concentrate, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Thickeners (Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum), Colours (Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red), Palm Kernel Oil, Apple Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide)
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep flatStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container. Suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- The Cake Crew Ltd,
- Enterprise Park,
- Bala,
- Gwynedd,
- LL23 7NL.
Return to
- The Cake Crew Ltd,
- Enterprise Park,
- Bala,
- Gwynedd,
- LL23 7NL.
- www.thecakecrew.co.uk
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|One cupcake contains no more than:
|Energy
|2015kJ/482kcal
|1088kJ/260kcal
|Fat
|27.0g
|14.6g
|of which saturates
|7.3g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|56.5g
|30.5g
|of which total sugars
|44.3g
|23.9g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|3.0g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.