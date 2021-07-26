We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Cake Crew 4 Gb Cupcakes

The Cake Crew 4 Gb Cupcakes
£ 2.50
£0.62/each
Clubcard Price
One cupcake contains no more than
  • Energy1088kJ 260kcal
    13%
  • Fat14.6g
    21%
  • Saturates3.9g
    20%
  • Sugars23.9g
    27%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2015kJ/482kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes, topped with blue and white vanilla flavour frostings and sugar decorations.
  • Celebrate with these delicious vanilla cupcakes
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Palm Fat, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphates), Glucose Syrup, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Rice Flour, Flavouring, Maize Starch, Spirulina Concentrate, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Thickeners (Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum), Colours (Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red), Palm Kernel Oil, Apple Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Hydroxide)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep flatStore in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in an airtight container. Suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • The Cake Crew Ltd,
  • Enterprise Park,
  • Bala,
  • Gwynedd,
  • LL23 7NL.

Return to

  • The Cake Crew Ltd,
  • Enterprise Park,
  • Bala,
  • Gwynedd,
  • LL23 7NL.
  • www.thecakecrew.co.uk

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:One cupcake contains no more than:
Energy2015kJ/482kcal1088kJ/260kcal
Fat27.0g14.6g
of which saturates7.3g3.9g
Carbohydrate56.5g30.5g
of which total sugars44.3g23.9g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein3.0g1.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
Pack contains 4 servings--
