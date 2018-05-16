Product Description
- Port Royal Cookin' Rice & Peas 250g
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- A Taste of Jamaica
- Basmati rice, kidney beans & spices in coconut milk
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Halal
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Rice (70%), Red Kidney Beans (15%), Water, Spices in variable proportions (Salt, Paprika, Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Mustard Powder, Pepper, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Caramel E150c, Onion Powder, Celery) Coconut Milk, Black Pepper, Rapeseed Oil
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove card sleeve and pierce film in several places, place the tray on a plate in the microwave. (nb: during heating the tray may become flexible so leave on the plate throughout reheating).
Heat on full power for 4 minutes (850W/750W). Stir well allow to stand for 2 minutes before serving.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given as a guide - ensure that the curry is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Note: Packaging is Not Suitable for Oven Heating. Pre-heat the oven to 190°C/375°F/Gas Mark 5.
Decant the contents of the tray into an oven proof dish of a similar size and cover with foil. Place in the centre of the oven for 15-20 minutes, remove foil and stir well.
Serve when piping hot.
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Jamaican Patties Limited,
- T/A Port Royal,
- 264 Water Road,
- Wembley,
- London,
Return to
- Jamaican Patties Limited,
- T/A Port Royal,
- 264 Water Road,
- Wembley,
- London,
- HA0 1HX.
- Contact us: info@portroyal.co.uk
- www.portroyalpatties.co.uk
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|613kJ
|-
|145Kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|31.2g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|Protein
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.62g
