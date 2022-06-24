Tesco Date & Walnut Sourdough Batard 400G

Nearly as good as cranberry bread!
This was a substitute for our favourite which is Cranberry and cashew bread. It was good but needed to be eaten early.
Hard as a rock! Fed it to the birds but it took the a good few days to peck their way through it. Would not buy again.
It was extremely stale could not even.cut it.
I love this bread!! It’s so delicious with savoury or sweet topping.
I'm always excited for new flavors of bakery bread, and this one is my great! Flavourful and chewy - not recommended if you have braces or a weak jaw lol Would love if it became permanent instead of limited edition.
Very hard and dry and completely tasteless. I very rarely throw food away, but there was no way I could eat this.
Tasty - Love it
I love this bread, find it really tasty and filling