We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Date & Walnut Sourdough Batard 400G

3.1(7)Write a review
Tesco Date & Walnut Sourdough Batard 400G

This product's currently out of stock

Rest of shelf

This product's currently out of stock

One slice

Energy
926kJ
219kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
4.0g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1157kJ / 274kcal

Product Description

  • Sourdough bread with inclusions of date and walnuts. Limited Edition. Crafted with an aged levain, with sweet dates and crunchy walnuts.
  • We take over 24 hours to craft this bread, originating from an aged sourdough starter. Made with white and wholegrain flour, we've added dates for sweetness and walnuts for extra crunch. Stonebaked and hand shaped into a traditional batard. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Date (11%), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Walnuts (5%), Rice Flour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Rapeseed Oil.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat and walnut. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper slice
Energy1157kJ / 274kcal926kJ / 219kcal
Fat5.0g4.0g
Saturates0.8g0.6g
Carbohydrate46.5g37.2g
Sugars6.7g5.4g
Fibre3.4g2.7g
Protein9.1g7.3g
Salt0.70g0.56g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Speciality Breads

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Nearly as good as cranberry bread!

4 stars

This was a substitute for our favourite which is Cranberry and cashew bread. It was good but needed to be eaten early.

Hard as a rock! Fed it to the birds but it took th

1 stars

Hard as a rock! Fed it to the birds but it took the a good few days to peck their way through it. Would not buy again.

It was extremely stale could not even.cut it.

1 stars

It was extremely stale could not even.cut it.

I love this bread!! It’s so delicious with savoury

5 stars

I love this bread!! It’s so delicious with savoury or sweet topping.

I'm always excited for new flavors of bakery bread

5 stars

I'm always excited for new flavors of bakery bread, and this one is my great! Flavourful and chewy - not recommended if you have braces or a weak jaw lol Would love if it became permanent instead of limited edition.

Very hard and dry and completely tasteless. I very

1 stars

Very hard and dry and completely tasteless. I very rarely throw food away, but there was no way I could eat this.

Tasty - Love it

5 stars

I love this bread, find it really tasty and filling

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here