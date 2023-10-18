Vtech Wind & Go Turtle

Introducing the Wind & Go Turtle by VTech! These cute, happy mummy and baby turtles love to play in the water! Pull the baby turtle to wind the toy up & watch the two turtles swim round in a circle together! Your little one can also press the chunky light up heart button to trigger phrases and sounds encouraging play and discovery. The Wind & Go Turtle promotes early language skills with 3 sing-along songs and 15 fun melodies whilst also encouraging motor skill development. Teaches basic numbers and nurturing phrases that will make bath time super fun and educational!

Lower age limit

12 Months

upper-age-limit

12 Months