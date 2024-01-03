COCOMELON BEDTIME JJ DOLL

Highly detailed plush doll is inspired by J.J., a popular from the educational YouTube series, CoComelon! Squeeze J.J.'s tummy, and listen to his 7 sounds and phrases! This adorable plush even plays the "YesYes Bedtime" song! Bring CoComelon nursery rhymes to life with the J.J Bedtime Plush doll! This adorable and soft plush is inspired by J.J., a popular character from the educational CoComelon YouTube series! J.J is ready for bed in his iconic onesie, clutching his favourite teddy bear pillow plush! This perfect bedtime friend even comes with 7 sounds and phrases! Just squeeze J.J's tummy and listen as he says iconic phrases and even plays the "YesYes Bedtime" song! Your child will love cuddling up to their favourite Coco melon friend!

H23.5cm x W17.78cm x D13.97cm 3 x AAA Batteries Included

J.J. Bedtime plush comes with his own Teddy Pillow Plush! The adorable plush even plays a lullaby!

Lower age limit

3 Years