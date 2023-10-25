Sylvanian Families Collectable Assorted

The Baby Fairytale Series are cute and fun to collect, with a baby figure and fairytale-themed accessory in every bag. Total of eight types, including one secret. Enjoy the surprise of finding out what's inside! Combine with the Baby Mermaid Castle, Floating Cloud Rainbow Train Set, or Royal Princess Set (all sold separately) for a full theme park play experience!

Since it launched in 1985, Sylvanian Families has been beloved by generations of children and adults worldwide. The collectible range encourages imaginative play with its miniature animal characters and highly detailed, dollhouse playsets. Children can enjoy a variety of play aspects, such as decorating the homes, changing characters’ outfits and connecting buildings to ‘grow’ their village. The brand is based around the three concepts of nature, family and love; the families, buildings, furniture and accessories together create an imaginary world that children can build and explore, whilst simultaneously developing social and fine motor skills.

The Baby Fairytale Series are cute and fun to collect, with a baby figure and fairytale-themed accessory in every bag. Total of eight types, including one secret. Enjoy the surprise of finding out what's inside! Stimulates imaginative role-play for children. Suitable for ages three years and above.

Lower age limit

3 Years