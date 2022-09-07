We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Tamagotchi Original
image 1 of Tamagotchi Originalimage 2 of Tamagotchi Originalimage 3 of Tamagotchi Originalimage 4 of Tamagotchi Original

Tamagotchi Original

5(1)
Write a review

£20.00

£20.00/each

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Tamagotchi Original
The Original Tamagotchi pet is back! Feed it, turn lights on/off, play with it, give it medicine, flush after it's used the bathroom, check it's health and discipline your tamagotchi if he bothers you when he's happy, fed, and all cleaned up. Includes character game where you have to guess which was the Tamagotchi will move next. Raise your Tamagotchi from egg to child to adult. How you take care of it will decide which of the 7 adults you get. Comes with 1 Tamagotchi on a chain to take with you everywhere.
Feed it, Play with it, Check on it's healthRaise your Tamagotchi from egg to child to adultThe Virtual Reality Pet
View all Dolls & Playsets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here