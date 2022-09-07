Tamagotchi Original

The Original Tamagotchi pet is back! Feed it, turn lights on/off, play with it, give it medicine, flush after it's used the bathroom, check it's health and discipline your tamagotchi if he bothers you when he's happy, fed, and all cleaned up. Includes character game where you have to guess which was the Tamagotchi will move next. Raise your Tamagotchi from egg to child to adult. How you take care of it will decide which of the 7 adults you get. Comes with 1 Tamagotchi on a chain to take with you everywhere.