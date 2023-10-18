Emotion Octopus Soft Toy

These high quality Reversible Octopus plush toys are great for expressing your emotion if you are feeling happy or sad, as seen on TikTok and watched by millions. The reversible double-sided design allows you to flip your Octopus soft toy to reveal a different colour and a smile or frown expression on the face of the octopus, so you can let people know if you are feeling happy or sad. Made using the softest and highest quality fabrics and squishiest stuffing, to make sure they give the best hugs and are extremely durable. There are six Reversible double-sided Octopus plush toys to collect and available in the following colour combinations: blue/purple, red/yellow, orange/green, black/grey, purple/light orange and light blue/pink. Each Reversible Octopus plush toy measures approximately 30cm in width. Suitable for ages 0+.

H25cm x W30cm x D30cm

Reversible Octopus Emotion Soft Toy Happy Octopus with a smile and unhappy Octopus with a sad face Made from soft and highest quality fabric

Preparation and Usage