Kindi Kids Babies

Please note that the products shown are an assortment, you could receive any one of the products shown.

Kindi Kids Babies
Say hi to the cutest little sisters you will ever meet! Kindi Kids Scented Sisters! That's right, some of your favorite Kindi Kids now have baby sisters. With adorable matching themes to their older siblings, these little sweet girls are scented! Squeeze their tummy and they will blow you a scented kiss! Just like bigger Kindi kids, they have big glittery eyes. They just love being held and played with. You wont be able to stop squeezing their chubby, squishy arms and legs as they wobble and bobble like a real little baby! Each Scented Sister has a removeable Diaper, Pacifier and Bib for extra fun play. There are 3 cute little Scented Sisters to collect - Blossom Berri, Teeny Tiara and Mini Mello. Collect them all! Yay! Let's Play!
H20.6cm x W10.3cm x D9.5cm
Squeeze my tummy and I blow you scented kisses!Removable Diaper, Pacifier and Bib for extra fun play!I'm a baby sister of the Kindi Kids! Collect us all!

For Ages 3+

Lower age limit

3 Years

