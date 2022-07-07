Tesco Plant Chef Dip Selection 400G

Gloopy
Awful - gloopy and lacking taste
These were amazing! I’ve missed dips and chips so much and these hit the spot. The sweet chili dip with falafel was immense
Enjoyed by vegans and non vegans alike. Shame it's not a regular product
Amazing!!
excellent selection of dips. no difference and all non-vegan guests (10+ people) had no idea and loved them. Please please bring them back!!
Yum
Finally - some vegan dips that taste as good as dairy ones. Thank you Tesco.