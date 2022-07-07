We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Dip Selection 400G

4.6(5)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Dip Selection 400G
£2.25
£0.56/100g

1/8 of a pack (50g)

Energy
474kJ
115kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 948kJ / 229kcal

Product Description

  • Soya and broad bean protein with chive dip, soya and broad bean protein with a coconut alternative to cheese, onion and chive dip, soya and broad bean protein with onion and garlic dip, soya and broad bean protein with sweet chilli sauce dip.
  • Perfect for dunking
  • 100% Plant Based Soya & chive, coconut alternative to cheese & chive, onion & garlic and a sweet chilli vegan mayo
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/8 of a pack (50g)
Energy948kJ / 229kcal474kJ / 115kcal
Fat20.3g10.2g
Saturates2.0g1.0g
Carbohydrate10.0g5.0g
Sugars5.0g2.5g
Fibre0.4g0.2g
Protein1.4g0.7g
Salt0.85g0.43g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Per 50g

Energy
514kJ
124kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
11.7g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.61g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1028kJ / 249kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Drink (18%) [Water, Soya Protein Isolate, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Salt], Coconut Alternative to Cheese (11%) [Water, Modified Potato Starch, Coconut Oil, Salt, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Magnesium Carbonate, Calcium Lactate, Calcium Carbonate), Olive Extract, Flavouring, Maltose, Modified Maize Starch, Smoke Flavouring, Sugar, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Onion, Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Chive, Salt, Broad Bean Protein, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sugar, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Pea Protein, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1028kJ / 249kcal514kJ / 124kcal
Fat23.4g11.7g
Saturates3.3g1.7g
Carbohydrate8.1g4.1g
Sugars1.2g0.6g
Fibre0.1g<0.1g
Protein1.4g0.7g
Salt1.23g0.61g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 50g

Energy
484kJ
116kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.2g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.33g

medium

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 968kJ / 233kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Soya Drink (13%) [Water, Soya Protein Isolate, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Salt], Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Red Chilli (1%), Salt, Garlic, Broad Bean Protein, Tapioca Starch, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Pea Protein, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dried Red Chilli, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy968kJ / 233kcal484kJ / 116kcal
Fat16.3g8.2g
Saturates1.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate19.5g9.8g
Sugars13.7g6.9g
Fibre0.3g0.2g
Protein1.8g0.9g
Salt0.65g0.33g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 50g

Energy
442kJ
107kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
10.3g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 885kJ / 214kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Drink (18%) [Water, Soya Protein Isolate, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Salt], Onion (13%), Cornflour, Cider Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée (1%), Lemon Juice, Salt, Broad Bean Protein, Sugar, Chive, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Pea Protein, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy885kJ / 214kcal442kJ / 107kcal
Fat20.5g10.3g
Saturates1.5g0.8g
Carbohydrate5.7g2.9g
Sugars2.5g1.3g
Fibre0.5g0.3g
Protein1.5g0.8g
Salt0.93g0.46g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Per 50g

Energy
457kJ
111kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
10.5g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.29g

medium

5%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 914kJ / 221kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Soya Drink (21%) [Water, Soya Protein Isolate, Maltodextrin, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan), Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Cornflour, Chive (2%), Cider Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Broad Bean Protein, Salt, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Pea Protein, Garlic Purée, Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy914kJ / 221kcal457kJ / 111kcal
Fat21.0g10.5g
Saturates2.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate6.8g3.4g
Sugars2.5g1.3g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein1.0g0.5g
Salt0.58g0.29g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Gloopy

3 stars

Awful - gloopy and lacking taste

These were amazing! I’ve missed dips and chips so

5 stars

These were amazing! I’ve missed dips and chips so much and these hit the spot. The sweet chili dip with falafel was immense

Enjoyed by vegans and non vegans alike. Shame it's

5 stars

Enjoyed by vegans and non vegans alike. Shame it's not a regular product

Amazing!!

5 stars

excellent selection of dips. no difference and all non-vegan guests (10+ people) had no idea and loved them. Please please bring them back!!

Yum

5 stars

Finally - some vegan dips that taste as good as dairy ones. Thank you Tesco.

