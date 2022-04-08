Patak's Plant-Based Lentil Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce 345G

Same great taste
This sauce tastes virtually no different to normal sauces, it’s thick and creamy and has a lovely flavour. Product was purchased as part of a promotion.
Taste the same as a normal sauce
this plant based works just as well for chicken. sauys it for vegetarians
Tasty
Very nice sauce, but could do with a bit more seasoning
Perfect
souce taste great, all you meed to do is adding it to fried veggies or chicken. quick tasty meal
Mild flavour
This is quite mild. The sauce had a nice consistency to it. Great for preparing a meal in a hurry. Bought as part of a promotion
Great curry sauce
This is a good sauce for a curry when you just want a simple quick meal. The taste is good and it doesbt require much time or effort
Quick and easy, tasty enough
This was a nice way to cook a quick and tasty meal. It was fragrant just enough and I could cook good portions. Bought as part of a promotion.
Good flavour
A tasty and very simple curry sauce product. I bought this as part of a promotion
Easy and tasty
Mars is too small,but taste is very good and easy and quick to prepare.
Nice but pretty small
This tasted great. Really enjoyed all of the small lentils throughout, but the only downside was that the container was quite small.