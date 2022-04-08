We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Patak's Plant-Based Lentil Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce 345G

Patak's Plant-Based Lentil Tikka Masala Cooking Sauce 345G
Product Description

  • A Lentil and Tomato Based Sauce with Coconut and Blend of Mixed Spices.
  • Recipe inspiration: www.pataks.com
  • Chilli rating - Medium - 2
  • 100% Plant Based
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial colours, flavours, preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 345G
Information

Ingredients

Water, Lentils (15%), Coconut Cream (5%), Tomato (4.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Ground Spices (2%) [Spices, Cumin (0.6%)], Concentrated Tomato Purée (1.5%), Sugar, Dried Onion, Garlic Purée (1%), Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Acid (Lactic Acid), Salt, Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Cereals containing Gluten.

Storage

Best Before End: See lid.Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened, use immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake Well Before Opening
  • Shopping List
  • 350g butternut squash, peeled and cut into 1cm cubes
  • A handful of coriander, chopped
  • Patak's Mango Chutney and basmati rice
  • Optional: 50g spinach, roughly chopped
  • 100% Plant Based Lentil Tikka Masala for 2
  • 1 Fry the diced Butternut Squash in 1 tbsp of Sunflower oil for 5 Mins over a high heat.
  • 2 Add the sauce, then add 50ml of water to the jar and pour into the pan. Simmer for 10 Mins, lid on, until the butternut squash is softened. Stir spinach through 5 Mins before the end.
  • 3 Garnish with fresh, chopped coriander and serve with Patak's Mango Chutney and basmati rice.
  • Try... This sauce also tastes great with aubergine, cauliflower or mushrooms.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • AB Foods Polska Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Przemysłowa 2,

Net Contents

345g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy318kJ/76kcal
Fat2.4g
of which saturates1.0g
Carbohydrate9.3g
of which sugars2.8g
Fibre2.8g
Protein2.8g
Salt0.56g
Same great taste

5 stars

This sauce tastes virtually no different to normal sauces, it’s thick and creamy and has a lovely flavour. Product was purchased as part of a promotion.

Taste the same as a normal sauce

4 stars

this plant based works just as well for chicken. sauys it for vegetarians

Tasty

5 stars

Very nice sauce, but could do with a bit more seasoning

Perfect

5 stars

souce taste great, all you meed to do is adding it to fried veggies or chicken. quick tasty meal

Mild flavour

5 stars

This is quite mild. The sauce had a nice consistency to it. Great for preparing a meal in a hurry. Bought as part of a promotion

Great curry sauce

5 stars

This is a good sauce for a curry when you just want a simple quick meal. The taste is good and it doesbt require much time or effort

Quick and easy, tasty enough

4 stars

This was a nice way to cook a quick and tasty meal. It was fragrant just enough and I could cook good portions. Bought as part of a promotion.

Good flavour

4 stars

A tasty and very simple curry sauce product. I bought this as part of a promotion

Easy and tasty

5 stars

Mars is too small,but taste is very good and easy and quick to prepare.

Nice but pretty small

4 stars

This tasted great. Really enjoyed all of the small lentils throughout, but the only downside was that the container was quite small.

