Shloer Sparkling White Grape Juice 275Ml X 4

4.4(61)Write a review
£2.34
£0.21/100ml

Product Description

  • Non-alcoholic sparkling white grape juice drink with sweetener.
  • Shloer is full of delicious fruity sparkle, making it your perfect partner for any occasion. Go on, make your get together gorgeous!
  • Liquid colour may vary due to using natural ingredients.
  • Free from artificial colours, flavourings and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 1100ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, White Grape Juice from Concentrate (25%), Malic Acid, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Citric Acid, Sweetener: Sucralose

Storage

Please store upright in a cool place, out of direct sunlight.Refrigerate after opening and consume within 3 days. Best before: see neck of bottle

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • Contents under pressure. Open with care pointing away from face.

Name and address

  • Shloer,
  • A division of Merrydown PLC.,
  • Admail 4219.,
  • Glos.,
  • GL3 1FD.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,

Return to

  • Shloer,
  • A division of Merrydown PLC.,
  • Admail 4219.,
  • Glos.,
  • GL3 1FD.
  • SHS Sales & Marketing Ltd.,
  • Unit Q1 Aerodrome Bus. Park,
  • Rathcoole,
  • Ireland.
  • www.shloer.com

Net Contents

275ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy kJ/kcal83kJ/20kcal
Fat0.0g
of which saturates0.0g
Carbohydrates4.5g
of which sugars*4.5g
Protein0.1g
Salt0.0g
*Naturally occurring sugars from fruit-

Safety information

Contents under pressure. Open with care pointing away from face.

61 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Great

4 stars

Great to have this in single serving bottles but would be better if they had a screw cap.

A good way to buy Shloer

5 stars

Same Shloer in a convenient size especialy for someone on their own.

Good quality, refreshing

5 stars

Good quality, refreshing

quite refreshing

5 stars

brought these for a refreshing drink to use instead of buying the larger bottles which I find goes flat after being opened. these are nice tasting and refreshing and are quite the right amount for a single person to have. my only concern is that these are in glass bottles with a beer bottle lid on so if you didn't want to drink the whole bottle it would go flat. I would prefer a twist lid on them but saying that this drink is quite a nice drink to have.

Great taste

4 stars

Light flavour slightly too fizzy for me but still refreshing. Nice handy size. This purchase was part of a promotion

Nice but a little small

4 stars

These were as nice as the full size version, but felt a bit small for one serving. I received this product free in exchange for an honest review.

Ideal size

5 stars

This drink is tasty snd so refreshing. Tastes just like the original large bottle, but this 4 pack is great. Bought as part of a promotion.

Nice and refreshing

4 stars

These were very tasty snd great in smaller bottles, gad the big ones before but never drink it all begore it would go flat

Shloer white grape juice.

4 stars

Handy single size drink good alternative to wine if driving, but it lacks flavour.

Really nice white grape drink. Kind of wish they h

4 stars

Really nice white grape drink. Kind of wish they had a sugar free option but still refreshing and in handy wee glass bottles. Bought as part of a promotion.

1-10 of 61 reviews

