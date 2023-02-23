Shloer Sparkling White Grape Juice 275Ml X 4

Great
Great to have this in single serving bottles but would be better if they had a screw cap.
A good way to buy Shloer
Same Shloer in a convenient size especialy for someone on their own.
Good quality, refreshing
Good quality, refreshing
quite refreshing
brought these for a refreshing drink to use instead of buying the larger bottles which I find goes flat after being opened. these are nice tasting and refreshing and are quite the right amount for a single person to have. my only concern is that these are in glass bottles with a beer bottle lid on so if you didn't want to drink the whole bottle it would go flat. I would prefer a twist lid on them but saying that this drink is quite a nice drink to have.
Great taste
Light flavour slightly too fizzy for me but still refreshing. Nice handy size. This purchase was part of a promotion
Nice but a little small
These were as nice as the full size version, but felt a bit small for one serving. I received this product free in exchange for an honest review.
Ideal size
This drink is tasty snd so refreshing. Tastes just like the original large bottle, but this 4 pack is great. Bought as part of a promotion.
Nice and refreshing
These were very tasty snd great in smaller bottles, gad the big ones before but never drink it all begore it would go flat
Shloer white grape juice.
Handy single size drink good alternative to wine if driving, but it lacks flavour.
Really nice white grape drink. Kind of wish they h
Really nice white grape drink. Kind of wish they had a sugar free option but still refreshing and in handy wee glass bottles. Bought as part of a promotion.