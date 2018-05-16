Birds Eye Chicken Shop Hot & Fiery Breast Chunks 350G
New
Per 3 pieces oven baked provides:
- Energy
- 710kJ
-
- 169kcal
- 8%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.2g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.0g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.5g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.60g
- 10%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides
Product Description
- Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces, coated in spicy breadcrumbs, lightly fried.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
- Our chunks are made with 100% chicken breast, wrapped in a hot & fiery coating.
- Why does it say made with 100% chicken breast if it's 72% chicken breast? Made with 100% chicken breast means we use only chicken breast meat in our range. The other 28% relates to the other tasty ingredients such as the coating.
- Who doesn't love a chicken takeaway?
- With our Chicken Shop™ range you can now have delicious takeaway chicken straight from your freezer!
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Chilli rating - 3
- Made with 100% Chicken Breast
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Chicken Breast (72%), Flour (Wheat, Rice, Maize), Fully Refined Soyabean Oil, Water, Starch (Wheat, Maize), Spices, Salt, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spice Extracts, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonates), Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract), Natural Chilli and Ginger Flavourings, Sugar
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: To Prepare...
Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6, 20 Mins
Pre-heat the oven.
Remove the Hot & Fiery Chunks from the packaging and place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do Not refreeze after defrosting.
Number of uses
This Pack Contains 3 Portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline Information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358
- www.birdseye.co.uk
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
Net Contents
350g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides
|Per 3 Pieces Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|805kJ
|710kJ
|- kcal
|192kcal
|169kcal
|Fat
|6.9g
|6.2g
|- of which Saturates
|1.1g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|14g
|12g
|- of which Sugars
|0.5g
|<0.5g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|18g
|16g
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.60g
|This Pack Contains 3 Portions
|-
|-
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
