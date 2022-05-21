Tesco Finest Chicken Korma 300G

Lovely and authentic
Lovely! A rich and creamy, authentic tasting chicken Korma and plenty of meat in it. Very satisfying!
Avoid
Am sure this was ok in the past. Just bought again after a long while. Taste was horrible, really artificial flavour. I do get kormas from my local takeaway so do know what it should be like.
Nothing like a Korma. Tasteless
Bears no resemblance to a Korma, heavy with onion flavour but no spiciness, wet, bland, and pretty much tasteless. It's a dull dirty yellow pool with a few pieces of chicken floating in it.The standard Korma is better than this so called "finest" edition.
unpleasant
I read the reviews for this curry in the version that came with rice and I thought - maybe this stand alone curry is a new recipe, I'll try it. I was extremely disappointed. As other reviews say there is no flavour. It is very rich and almost mayonnaise-y. No hint of almond, the texture is too smooth and gloopy. not only that, it gave me diarrhoea! Tesco Finest is usually so good, I was so surprised. I will have the bog standard one, hopefully without a trip to the bog.