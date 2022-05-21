We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chicken Korma 300G

Write a review
Tesco Finest Chicken Korma 300G

This product's currently out of stock

This product's currently out of stock

Each pack

Typical values per 100g: Energy 575kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Marinated chicken breast pieces in a cream, cashew nut and almond sauce, topped with coconut sauce and coriander.
  • Our chicken is marinated in yogurt and carefully selected spices, then flame seared to lock in the flavour and give the perfect texture. The creamy korma sauce is made with ground nuts, an Indian inspired spice mix, desiccated coconut and coconut cream. To add extra indulgence, it is garnished with a creamy coconut sauce and coriander. Ideal for sharing with friends and family, our Tesco Finest Indian range is inspired by the diverse and vibrant culture of India, famous for rich flavour and delicate spice mixes.
  • Marinated, flame seared chicken breast in a creamy, delicately spiced coconut and cashew sauce, finished with a coconut sauce and coriander
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (28%), Single Cream (Milk), Water, Onion, Onion Purée, Tomato Passata, Coconut, Coconut Milk, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Cashew Nut, Tomato Purée, Coriander, Salt, Butter (Milk), Turmeric Powder, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Honey, Ground Almonds, Desiccated Coconut, Cardamom, Green Chilli Purée, Lemon Juice, Smoked Sugar, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Ginger Powder, Mace, Star Anise.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 3 mins 30 secs/900W 3 mins
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Produce of

Made using EU chicken.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy575kJ / 138kcal1724kJ / 413kcal
Fat7.8g23.4g
Saturates5.7g17.1g
Carbohydrate5.0g15.0g
Sugars3.6g10.8g
Fibre0.7g2.1g
Protein11.5g34.5g
Salt0.77g2.31g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Write a review

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Lovely and authentic

5 stars

Lovely! A rich and creamy, authentic tasting chicken Korma and plenty of meat in it. Very satisfying!

Avoid

1 stars

Am sure this was ok in the past. Just bought again after a long while. Taste was horrible, really artificial flavour. I do get kormas from my local takeaway so do know what it should be like.

Nothing like a Korma. Tasteless

1 stars

Bears no resemblance to a Korma, heavy with onion flavour but no spiciness, wet, bland, and pretty much tasteless. It's a dull dirty yellow pool with a few pieces of chicken floating in it.The standard Korma is better than this so called "finest" edition.

unpleasant

1 stars

I read the reviews for this curry in the version that came with rice and I thought - maybe this stand alone curry is a new recipe, I'll try it. I was extremely disappointed. As other reviews say there is no flavour. It is very rich and almost mayonnaise-y. No hint of almond, the texture is too smooth and gloopy. not only that, it gave me diarrhoea! Tesco Finest is usually so good, I was so surprised. I will have the bog standard one, hopefully without a trip to the bog.

