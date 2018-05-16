Richmond Vegan 16 Meat Free No Beef M/Bls 352G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 792kJ/189kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned Meat-Free Balls made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein
- As the Nation's Favourite Sausage brand, we've put our know-how to good use by creating a range of delicious Meat Free options, which will fast become your new favourites. Introducing our Meat Free Meatballs, which are great-tasting, succulent and a guaranteed dinner time hit. Delicious with pasta and tomato sauce, our Meatballs are packed full of protein and are a great source of fibre.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Sleeve - Recycle
- Rinse - Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Our Own Irish Recipe
- No Beef Meatballs
- High in Protein
- Suitable for vegans
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Pack size: 352G
- High in Protein
- source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (22%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rehydrated Textured Wheat Protein (22%) (Water, Wheat Protein, Wheat Starch), Water, Soya Protein, Coconut Oil, Wheat Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Rusk (Wheat), Chicory Root Fibre, Methyl Cellulose, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings, Colour: Beetroot Red, Spices, Salt, Barley Malt Extract
Allergy Information
- For Allergens, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before Use By date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use, Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Serve with your favourite pasta. Check that they're cooked all the way through... smiles guaranteed!
Oven cook
Instructions: 15 min
Preheat oven to 180°C / Gas Mark 4.
Place meatballs on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: 20 min
Preheat 1 tsp of oil in a frying pan over a high heat. Cook for 2-3 mins to brown off, turning frequently. Add 500g of your favourite sauce & 50ml water. Bring to the boil, reduce heat to a simmer.
Then cover with lid & simmer for 15 min.
Net Contents
352g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of Balls, as sold, contains
|4 Balls (88g) as sold, contain
|Energy
|792kJ/189kcal
|647kJ/167kcal
|Fat
|8.7g
|7.6g
|of which saturates
|3.8g
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|8.4g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|3.2g
|Protein
|1.6g
|14g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.0g
