Richmond Vegan 16 Meat Free No Beef M/Bls 352G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging

Serve with your favourite pasta. Check that they're cooked all the way through... smiles guaranteed!



Oven cook

Instructions: 15 min

Preheat oven to 180°C / Gas Mark 4.

Place meatballs on a baking tray in the middle of the oven and cook.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: 20 min

Preheat 1 tsp of oil in a frying pan over a high heat. Cook for 2-3 mins to brown off, turning frequently. Add 500g of your favourite sauce & 50ml water. Bring to the boil, reduce heat to a simmer.

Then cover with lid & simmer for 15 min.

