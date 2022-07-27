We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Channa Masala 300G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

£2.60
£8.67/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
764kJ
183kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
6.5g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.70g

medium

12%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Chickpeas in a spiced tomato and yogurt sauce, topped with coriander.
  • Our rich channa masala is packed with nutty, firm chickpeas. The spicy tomato sauce is created with a mix of Indian inspired spices, including garam masala, coriander and cumin, which are added to the crushed tomato base. Ideal for sharing with friends and family, our Tesco Finest Indian range is inspired by the diverse and vibrant culture of India, famous for rich flavour and delicate spice mixes.
  • Mildly spiced, rich tomato sauce packed with chickpeas and garnished with coriander.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chickpeas, Onion, Tomato, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Salt, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Chilli Flakes, Beetroot Juice from Concentrate, Mango Powder, Ground Fenugreek Seed, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
For best results microwave heat.
800W 3mins/ 900W 2 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Superb taste! Not for sharing!

5 stars

