Tesco Finest Channa Masala 300G

Superb taste! Not for sharing!
Superb taste! Not for sharing!
medium
low
low
medium
INGREDIENTS: Chickpeas, Onion, Tomato, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Coriander, Ginger Purée, Sugar, Salt, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Turmeric Powder, Cumin Seed, Chilli Flakes, Beetroot Juice from Concentrate, Mango Powder, Ground Fenugreek Seed, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
For best results microwave heat.
800W 3mins/ 900W 2 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
300g e
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Superb taste! Not for sharing!