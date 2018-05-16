Tesco Finest Jerk Inspired Pork Rib Eye Steaks 480G

One pork steak (193g**)
- Energy
- 1721kJ
-
- 412kcal
- 21%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 21.4g
- 31%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.8g
- 39%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 8.8g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.01g
- 17%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 892kJ / 213kcal
Product Description
- Boneless outdoor bred pork ribeye shoulder steaks with spicy seasoning and a sachet of pineapple sauce.
- Outdoor Bred Perfect for the barbecue Tender and boneless jerk spiced pork ribeye steaks, served with hot pineapple sauce.
- Pack size: 480G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (80%), Pineapple Sauce [Water, Pineapple, Gluten-Free Barley Malt Vinegar, Sugar, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Yellow Pepper, Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Salt, Garlic Purée, Oregano, Dried Red Pepper, Dried Green Pepper, Allspice, Basil, Black Pepper, Scotch Bonnet Chilli, Colour (Curcumin)], Sugar, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Smoked Salt, Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Coriander Powder, Chilli Powder, Dried Red Pepper, Citric Acid, Pimento Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Dried Parsley, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Dried Thyme, Clove, Paprika Extract, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Remove all packaging and set sauce sachet to one side. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Turn occasionally. Add sauce over the steaks and return to oven for a further 5 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently and brushing on any excess cooking juices.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
480g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork steak (193g**)
|Energy
|892kJ / 213kcal
|1721kJ / 412kcal
|Fat
|11.1g
|21.4g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|7.8g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7g
|10.9g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.0g
|Protein
|22.2g
|42.9g
|Salt
|0.53g
|1.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 480g typically weighs 386g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.