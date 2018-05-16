We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Jerk Inspired Pork Rib Eye Steaks 480G

Tesco Finest Jerk Inspired Pork Rib Eye Steaks 480G

One pork steak (193g**)

Energy
1721kJ
412kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
21.4g

high

31%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.8g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.8g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.01g

medium

17%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 892kJ / 213kcal

Product Description

  • Boneless outdoor bred pork ribeye shoulder steaks with spicy seasoning and a sachet of pineapple sauce.
  • Outdoor Bred Perfect for the barbecue Tender and boneless jerk spiced pork ribeye steaks, served with hot pineapple sauce.
  • Pack size: 480G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (80%), Pineapple Sauce [Water, Pineapple, Gluten-Free Barley Malt Vinegar, Sugar, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Yellow Pepper, Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Ginger Purée, Salt, Garlic Purée, Oregano, Dried Red Pepper, Dried Green Pepper, Allspice, Basil, Black Pepper, Scotch Bonnet Chilli, Colour (Curcumin)], Sugar, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Smoked Salt, Black Pepper, Chilli Flakes, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Coriander Powder, Chilli Powder, Dried Red Pepper, Citric Acid, Pimento Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Dried Parsley, Nutmeg, White Pepper, Dried Thyme, Clove, Paprika Extract, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25 mins Remove all packaging and set sauce sachet to one side. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Turn occasionally. Add sauce over the steaks and return to oven for a further 5 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently and brushing on any excess cooking juices.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork steak (193g**)
Energy892kJ / 213kcal1721kJ / 412kcal
Fat11.1g21.4g
Saturates4.1g7.8g
Carbohydrate5.7g10.9g
Sugars4.6g8.8g
Fibre1.0g2.0g
Protein22.2g42.9g
Salt0.53g1.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 480g typically weighs 386g.--
