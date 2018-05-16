Richmond Vegan Meat Free No Beef Mince 335G

- Energy677kJ 161kcal8%
Product Description
- Seasoned Meat-Free Mince made with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein.
- As the nation's Favourite Sausage brand, we've put our know-how to good use by creating a range of delicious Meat Free options, which will fast become your new favourites. Introducing our Meat Free Mince, a great-tasting, succulent and guaranteed dinner time hit. Delicious in a Spaghetti Bolognese, our mince is packed full of protein and is a great source of fibre.
- High in Protein
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 335G
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (32%) (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Protein, Salt, Soya Bean Oil, Natural Flavouring), Rehydrated Textured Wheat Protein 32%) (Water, Wheat Protein, Wheat Starch), Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein, Rusk (Wheat), Wheat Starch, Chicory Root Fibre, Methyl Cellulose, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavourings, Colour: Beetroot Red, Spices, Salt, Barley Malt Extract
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for freezing. Freeze no later than 2 days before Use By date and use within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging
20 min
Break up mince in tray using fork or spatula.
Preheat 1 tsp oil in frying pan over medium heat.
Add mince and cook for 5-7 mins, turning regularly whilst breaking the mince down into smaller pieces if desired.
Add 500g of your favourite sauce with 50ml water.
Bring to the boil and reduce to a simmer for 10-15 mins.
Net Contents
335g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g of Mince, as sold, contains
|83.7g of Mince, as sold, contains
|Energy
|808kJ/192kcal
|677kJ/161kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|5.3g
|of which saturates
|4.4g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|10g
|8.5g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|2.9g
|Protein
|22g
|18g
|Salt
|1.3g
|1.1g
