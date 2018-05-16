We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Garden Gourmet Plant Based Mince 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Garden Gourmet Plant Based Mince 400G
£ 3.00
£7.50/kg
1/4 pack as sold contains:
  • Energy672kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt0.63g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 672 kJ

Product Description

  • Vegan mince made from soya protein
  • Discover more at www.gardengourmet.co.uk
  • Dish up plant based meal time favourites that every one will enjoy with GARDEN GOURMET SENSATIONAL Vegan Mince. This tasty vegan mince looks, cooks, smells and tastes like mince should.
  • As well as being a crowd pleaser, each portion is high in protein and a source of fibre.
  • Simply swap in, to cook up your favourite pastas, chillis, Tacos & more...
  • Serve up, knowing that all of our products are carefully developed by our chefs & nutritionists to be good for you and good for the planet
  • Check out the rest of our Garden Gourmet range for more delicious products.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Dish up plant based meal time favourites that every one will enjoy with GARDEN GOURMET SENSATIONAL Vegan Mince
  • This tasty vegan mince looks, cooks, smells and tastes like mince should
  • Simply swap in, to cook up your favourite pastas, chillis, Tacos & more...
  • Vegan, high in protein & a source of fibre
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • High in protein & a source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Soya Protein Concentrate (78.8%) (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate 24.1%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Coconut), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Flavourings, Salt, Vegetable Concentrates (Beetroot, Red Pepper, Carrot), Barley Malt Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Sesame, Wheat, Celery and Mustard.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened consume immediately. Product has been frozen. Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Cook from chilled. Remove all packaging.
Add 1tbsp of oil. Add mince to pan and crumble into pieces. Cook on medium heat for 7 minutes mixing frequently.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Portions
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Return to

  • Let's Talk
  • UK 0800 00 00 30 (Free)
  • ROI 00800 6378 5385 (Free)
  • www.gardengourmet.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as sold1/4 pack as sold%RI*
Energy672 kJ672 kJ
-161 kcal161 kcal8%
Fat7.6g7.6g11%
of which: saturates2.9g2.9g15%
Carbohydrate2.4g2.4g<1%
of which: sugars0.6g0.6g<1%
Fibre6.3g6.3g-
Protein17.6g17.6g35%
Salt0.63g0.63g11%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Contains 4 servings---
View all Mince

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here