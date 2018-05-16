Garden Gourmet Plant Based Mince 400G

- Energy672kJ 161kcal8%
- Fat7.6g11%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars0.6g<1%
- Salt0.63g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 672 kJ
Product Description
- Vegan mince made from soya protein
- Discover more at www.gardengourmet.co.uk
- Dish up plant based meal time favourites that every one will enjoy with GARDEN GOURMET SENSATIONAL Vegan Mince. This tasty vegan mince looks, cooks, smells and tastes like mince should.
- As well as being a crowd pleaser, each portion is high in protein and a source of fibre.
- Simply swap in, to cook up your favourite pastas, chillis, Tacos & more...
- Serve up, knowing that all of our products are carefully developed by our chefs & nutritionists to be good for you and good for the planet
- Check out the rest of our Garden Gourmet range for more delicious products.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- ®Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Dish up plant based meal time favourites that every one will enjoy with GARDEN GOURMET SENSATIONAL Vegan Mince
- This tasty vegan mince looks, cooks, smells and tastes like mince should
- Simply swap in, to cook up your favourite pastas, chillis, Tacos & more...
- Vegan, high in protein & a source of fibre
- Pack size: 400G
- Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
- High in protein & a source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Soya Protein Concentrate (78.8%) (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate 24.1%), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Coconut), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Flavourings, Salt, Vegetable Concentrates (Beetroot, Red Pepper, Carrot), Barley Malt Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Sesame, Wheat, Celery and Mustard.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Once opened consume immediately. Product has been frozen. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Cook from chilled. Remove all packaging.
Add 1tbsp of oil. Add mince to pan and crumble into pieces. Cook on medium heat for 7 minutes mixing frequently.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Portions
- Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Let's Talk
- UK 0800 00 00 30 (Free)
- ROI 00800 6378 5385 (Free)
- www.gardengourmet.co.uk
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|1/4 pack as sold
|%RI*
|Energy
|672 kJ
|672 kJ
|-
|161 kcal
|161 kcal
|8%
|Fat
|7.6g
|7.6g
|11%
|of which: saturates
|2.9g
|2.9g
|15%
|Carbohydrate
|2.4g
|2.4g
|<1%
|of which: sugars
|0.6g
|0.6g
|<1%
|Fibre
|6.3g
|6.3g
|-
|Protein
|17.6g
|17.6g
|35%
|Salt
|0.63g
|0.63g
|11%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.