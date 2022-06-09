We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Doritos Stax Smokey Bbq Ribs Tortilla Chips 170G

Doritos Stax Smokey Bbq Ribs Tortilla Chips 170G

Each 30g serving contains:

Energy
649kJ
155kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.2g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.43g

medium

7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2162 kJ

Product Description

  • Smoky BBQ Ribs flavour Corn Chips
  • - Seriously tasty Smoky BBQ Ribs flavour Doritos tortilla chips
  • - The ultimate sharing snack with a bold new flavour and classic Doritos crunch in one ultra-portable and resealable triangular tube
  • - Enjoy Doritos Stax on-the-go or share with friends at picnics, parties and gatherings
  • - The Doritos Stax packaging is fully recyclable and widely recycled across the UK
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • The ultimate sharing snack for the hungriest movers and shakers in-the-know, Doritos Stax offer all the bold flavour and characteristic crunch you'd expect from your favourite snack with the addition of a sleek, convenient and travel-proof design. The new Doritos Stax tube design not only means you can grab you favourite stackable snacks to share on-the-go, you'll also be doing the environment a favour with an awesome fully-recyclable design.
  • Doritos, Doritos Logo and Stax are registered trademarks © 2021
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Corn Flour (contains Gluten, Wheat), Sunflower Oil, Starch, Smoky BBQ Rib Seasoning [Sugar, Flavourings, Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Spices, Molasses, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract), Vegetable Carbon), Smoke Flavourings], Dried Black Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (E471, E322)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Soya, Sesame Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before, see base of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Re-seal and use quickly after opening.

Recycling info

Seal. Not Recyclable Tube. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,

Return to

  • Consumer Care at:
  • Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: Walkers,
  • c/o Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK: 0800 274777
  • ROI: 1800 509408
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving (%*)
Energy2162 kJ649 kJ
-517 kcal155 kcal (8%*)
Fat27.0g8.2g (12%*)
of which saturates2.5g0.8g (4%*)
Carbohydrate60g18g
of which sugars1.5g0.5g (<1%*)
Fibre3.8g1.1g
Protein5.7g1.7g
Salt1.4g0.43g (7%*)
This Pack Contains 5-6 Servings--
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Flavoursome

5 stars

My son really likes the taste of these snacks, very meaty and flavoursome

10/10

5 stars

Best of the Doritos stax flavours , not to strong flavour but not too mild either , perfect.

