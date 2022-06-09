Doritos Stax Smokey Bbq Ribs Tortilla Chips 170G

Flavoursome
My son really likes the taste of these snacks, very meaty and flavoursome
10/10
Best of the Doritos stax flavours , not to strong flavour but not too mild either , perfect.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2162 kJ
Corn Flour (contains Gluten, Wheat), Sunflower Oil, Starch, Smoky BBQ Rib Seasoning [Sugar, Flavourings, Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Spices, Molasses, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Paprika Extract), Vegetable Carbon), Smoke Flavourings], Dried Black Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (E471, E322)
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before, see base of pack.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving (%*)
|Energy
|2162 kJ
|649 kJ
|-
|517 kcal
|155 kcal (8%*)
|Fat
|27.0g
|8.2g (12%*)
|of which saturates
|2.5g
|0.8g (4%*)
|Carbohydrate
|60g
|18g
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|0.5g (<1%*)
|Fibre
|3.8g
|1.1g
|Protein
|5.7g
|1.7g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.43g (7%*)
|This Pack Contains 5-6 Servings
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
