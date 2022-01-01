We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Mulled Spiced Cherry Ham Joint Serves 17

Tesco Finest Mulled Spiced Cherry Ham Joint Serves 17
£20.00
£1.67/100g

Per 66g

Energy
381kJ
90kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

low

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.3g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.91g

medium

15%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Cured cooked ham joint formed from selected cuts of pork with sweetened dried cherries, candied orange peel and thyme with a mulled spiced cherry glaze.
  • Prime British pork cured and matured for a fuller flavour. Topped with candied cherries, tangy orange zest and finished with a luxurious mulled dark morello cherry glaze. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
  • Pack size: 1.2KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Ham (87%) [Pork, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Pentapotassium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Mulled Spiced Cherry Glaze (8%) [Water, Glucose Syrup, Cherry Concentrate, Cherry, Merlot, Sugar, Orange Concentrate, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine, Cinnamon, Allspice, Nutmeg, Clove, Cane Sugar, Flavouring, Salt, Shallot, Blackcurrant Extract, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Red Wine Vinegar, Sunflower Oil], Cherry, Sugar, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place ham on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and pour over the glaze and fruit. Place the glazed ham back into the oven for a further 5 minutes. Alternatively for a more flowing sauce: Place ham on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Gently heat the glaze and fruit in a saucepan on the hob until steaming – do not boil. Remove the ham from the oven and pour over the warmed fruit and glaze.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

17 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle Box. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.2kg e

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

I bought this online and as it said cooked meat I

2 stars

I bought this online and as it said cooked meat I was surprised it needed cooking and the fruit and glaze needed to be added. After cooking I was extremely disappointed - it had virtually no flavour at all apart from the fruit topping. Hardly Tesco's finest!

Save your money

1 stars

Oh dear. So much promise yet probably the worst ham joint I've tasted. Only glad that I wasn't serving this to family & friends. Texture is solid & rubbery. I'll go back to cooking a whole joint.

