Tesco Finest Mulled Spiced Cherry Ham Joint Serves 17

I bought this online and as it said cooked meat I was surprised it needed cooking and the fruit and glaze needed to be added. After cooking I was extremely disappointed - it had virtually no flavour at all apart from the fruit topping. Hardly Tesco's finest!
Save your money
Oh dear. So much promise yet probably the worst ham joint I've tasted. Only glad that I wasn't serving this to family & friends. Texture is solid & rubbery. I'll go back to cooking a whole joint.