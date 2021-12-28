We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cake

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wicked Kitchen Chocolate & Salted Caramel Cake
£8.00
£8.00/each

1/8 of a cake

Energy
1238kJ
296kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
15.9g

high

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
21.9g

high

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

medium

5%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Chocolate & caramel flavoured cake made with soya and beetroot, filled with salted caramel sauce and Belgian chocolate frosting. Finished with Belgian chocolate frosting, sugar paste decorations and a salted caramel sauce drizzle.
  • Rich chocolate 'beet' sponge, with salted caramel sauce, smothered in vegan Belgian chocolate frosting. Hand finished with festive bling

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dark Chocolate (5%)[Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Humectant (Glycerol), Sea Salted Caramel Sauce (4.5%)[Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Colour (Plain Caramel), Emulsifiers (Polysorbate 60, Hydroxy methyl Cellulose, Sorbitan Tristearate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Flavouring, Sea Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Beetroot, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Carboxymethylcellulose, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Glucose Syrup, Soya Bean, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulators (Dipotassium Phosphate, Potassium Phosphate, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid), Corn Starch, Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Tragacanth), Colour (Calcium Carbonate), Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Cocoa Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Caramelised Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K
View all Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

null Review |||| null Reviews

Average of null stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Really yummu!

5 stars

It was extremely delicious...and only available for Christmas! Such a shame!!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here