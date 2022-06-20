We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Batchelors Meat Free Rice & Chicken Curry 65G

3.4(7)Write a review
Batchelors Meat Free Rice & Chicken Curry 65G
£1.00
£15.39/kg

Per pot (265g) as prepared

Energy
996kJ
236kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
2.1g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.3g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.14g

medium

19%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 376kJ

Product Description

  • Pre-Cooked Long Grain Rice in a Curry Flavour Sauce Mix with Meat Free Pieces, Made with Textured Pea Protein, Peppers & Onion.
  • Bringing all the meaty flavours and textures you crave, in a carefully crafted meat free recipe. Our delicious Chick'n Curry and Rice Pot makes it quick and easy to enjoy meat free meals that are packed full of flavour!
  • Welcome to the marvellous world of Meat Free by Batchelors. The incredible taste you know and love from Batchelors, made with delicious meat free pieces and ready in just five minutes!
  • Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Instant Rice Pot, great for lunch!
  • Made to a Vegan Recipe
  • Meat Free
  • Vegetarian
  • Low Fat
  • Source of Protein
  • No Artificial Colours of Preservatives
  • No Added MSG
  • Ready in five minutes
  • Pack size: 65G
  • Low Fat
  • Source of Protein

Information

Ingredients

Pre-cooked Long Grain Rice (62%), Potato Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Vegetables (4%) (Red Pepper, Green Pepper, Onion), Tomato Powder (3.5%), Sugar, Meat Free Pieces (3%) (Textured Pea Protein (Pea Protein Isolate, Pea Flour)), Yeast Extract Powder, Pea Protein, Maltodextrin, Salt, Ground Spices & Herbs, Onion Powder, Palm Oil, Flavouring, Rice Protein, Garlic Powder, Acid (Citric Acid), Apricot Powder, Chilli Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diacetyltartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Dipotassium Phosphate)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Celery, Cereals containing Gluten, Egg, Milk and Soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best Before see base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious Rice in 5 Minutes...
  • 1 Place pot on solid flat surface, pour in boiling water to the fill line.
  • 2 Gently stir. Cover with lid, leave for 2 minutes.
  • 3 Gently stir. Reapply lid. wait 3 more minutes.
  • Take care to not pierce base of pot when using metal cutlery, contents will be hot.

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
  • Or write to us at UK:
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • Or ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer Pot (265g) As Prepared% Reference Intake
Energy376kJ996kJ12%
-89kcal236kcal12%
Fat0.8g2.1g3%
of which saturates0.3g0.8g4%
Carbohydrate17.1g45.3g
of which sugars2.0g5.3g6%
Fibre0.8g2.1g
Protein2.9g7.7g
Salt0.43g1.14g19%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pot contains 1 portion---

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

View all Noodle, Pasta & Rice Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Bland.

2 stars

Tasteless rice. The only saving grace is the pea protein, but you have to add your own herbs and spices to give it any real flavour. This is worse than the noodles.

Tasty snack

4 stars

These are really nice. Easy to make and low in far compared to other snack pots. Very mild flavour though, could do with a little more curry.

Quick and easy curry

5 stars

So tasty, perfect when you’re craving a curry but don’t feel like cooking. I’ll be stocking up in case these disappear like so many other vegan products.

Contains palm oil

2 stars

Tastes ok hence the three stars, but I personally won't be buying again because it contain palm oil. Flagging this up because I think sometimes when people see a product labelled as meat free they assume the product makers will care about other issues such as deforestation, and that's not always the case.

Absolutely Delicious

5 stars

This Meat-free chick'n'curry is absolutely delicious. So so nice! It is mild in chilli type of curry yet still really flavoursome. However, I would avoid the other flavour in the range, the Sweet chilli chick'n'noodles which is so sickly sweet, really not nice!

The best pot noodle type thing I have ever eaten!

5 stars

I was really surprised reading the last review on this (only one there). I don't ever eat things like pot noodles etc. but needed something easy and quick and I thought this was very nice! I have just put another 3 on my shop!

Truly, madly, deeply horrible.

1 stars

This is inedible slop. We couldn't eat it and threw it out. It smells and tastes nothing like curry and was more like the cardboard pot it came in. I'm sick of buying rubbish from manufacturers who think you'll be happy with any old muck if you don't eat meat. Can't believe they produced this.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here