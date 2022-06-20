Batchelors Meat Free Rice & Chicken Curry 65G

Bland.
Tasteless rice. The only saving grace is the pea protein, but you have to add your own herbs and spices to give it any real flavour. This is worse than the noodles.
Tasty snack
These are really nice. Easy to make and low in far compared to other snack pots. Very mild flavour though, could do with a little more curry.
Quick and easy curry
So tasty, perfect when you’re craving a curry but don’t feel like cooking. I’ll be stocking up in case these disappear like so many other vegan products.
Contains palm oil
Tastes ok hence the three stars, but I personally won't be buying again because it contain palm oil. Flagging this up because I think sometimes when people see a product labelled as meat free they assume the product makers will care about other issues such as deforestation, and that's not always the case.
Absolutely Delicious
This Meat-free chick'n'curry is absolutely delicious. So so nice! It is mild in chilli type of curry yet still really flavoursome. However, I would avoid the other flavour in the range, the Sweet chilli chick'n'noodles which is so sickly sweet, really not nice!
The best pot noodle type thing I have ever eaten!
I was really surprised reading the last review on this (only one there). I don't ever eat things like pot noodles etc. but needed something easy and quick and I thought this was very nice! I have just put another 3 on my shop!
Truly, madly, deeply horrible.
This is inedible slop. We couldn't eat it and threw it out. It smells and tastes nothing like curry and was more like the cardboard pot it came in. I'm sick of buying rubbish from manufacturers who think you'll be happy with any old muck if you don't eat meat. Can't believe they produced this.