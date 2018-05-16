New
Kit Kat Chunky Milk Chocolate Egg 230G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate egg with two KitKat chunky bars (crispy wafer finger covered with thick milk chocolate (68%))
- Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.
- Find out more at ra.org.
- www.kitkat.co.uk
- www.facebook.com/kitkatuk
- Good to remember
- Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
- "Celebrate your Easter with a KITKAT Chunky Large Egg! The KITKAT Chunky egg comes with a smooth creamy milk chocolate egg and two KITKAT Chunky bars. KITKAT Chunky launched in 1999, and is the biggest innovation for KITKAT since its launch in 1935.
- KITKAT uses sustainably sourced cocoa from the Nestle Cocoa Plan. In 2016, KITKAT celebrated becoming the first 100% globally certified sustainably sourced brand! Thanks to The Cocoa Plan, this means no matter where in the world you buy a KITKAT, you know that the cocoa used to make its delicious chocolate layer was responsibly sourced.
- With its perfect chocolate to wafer ratio, KITKAT is the perfect companion for any break. You can enjoy KITKAT as the iconic KITKAT 4 Finger, KITKAT 2 Finger, the newest addition; KITKAT Chunky and 4 Finger Caramel. So, whoever you are and however you break, Have a break, have a KITKAT ®
- Have you tried our new Kit Kat Caramel Cookie Collision Incredible Egg?
- Milk Chocolate Egg Shell
- Contains 8 servings
- KitKat Chunky
- Contains 2 servings
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Nutritional Compass ®
- Creamy milk chocolate egg with 2 KitKat Chunky bars
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Rainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Preparation and Usage
- Milk Chocolate Egg Shell
- Know Your Servings
- 1/8 Egg = 1 Serving
- Share or save your chocolate egg!
- KitKat Chunky
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Bar = 1 Serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Contact us free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
230g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin and Niacin), Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Mango Kernel, Sal), Cocoa Butter, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Yeast, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2118kJ
|848kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|506kcal
|203kcal
|2000kcal
|10%
|Fat
|25.2g
|10.1g
|70g
|14%
|of which: saturates
|13.9g
|5.6g
|20g
|28%
|Carbohydrate
|61.9g
|24.8g
|260g
|10%
|of which: sugars
|51.3g
|20.5g
|90g
|23%
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.9g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.8g
|2.7g
|50g
|5%
|Salt
|0.22g
|0.09g
|6g
|2%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/200kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder product (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (Lecithins), Milk Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts, Peanuts
Storage
- Store cool and dryFor Best Before End see base
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/8 egg
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2214kJ
|417kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|530kcal
|100kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|29.2g
|5.5g
|70g
|8%
|of which: saturates
|17.4g
|3.3g
|20g
|17%
|Carbohydrate
|60.8g
|11.4g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|60.4g
|11.3g
|90g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.0g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.20g
|0.04g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/200kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
