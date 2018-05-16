Heck Pork Italia Sausages 6 Pack 400G

Product Description
- Pork (85%) Sausages with Tomato, Mozzarella Cheese, Garlic and Seasoning.
- Pork sausages with tomato, mozzarella, basil and garlic made in small batches because we're big on flavour and quality.
- At Heck, we do things our own way.
- We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? Flavour you can swear by.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - CUK-M-196
- Flavour You Can Swear By
- British by Heck
- High Protein
- Gluten Free
- Pack size: 400G
- High Protein
Information
Ingredients
British Pork (85%), Water, Seasoning (Salt, Rice Flour, Dried Onion, Dried Leek, Sugar, Spice, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gluten Free Crumb (Rice Flour, Water, Dextrose Monohydrate, Vegetable Fibre)), Oven Dried Tomato (2%), Basil (1%), Mozzarella Cheese (1%) (Milk) (Mozzarella Cheese, Anticaking Agent (Potato Starch)), Garlic (0.6%), Citrus Fibre, Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing
Allergy Information
- Refer to ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C.Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase. Please use within one month. Defrost fully before cooking: do not refreeze once defrosted.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging before cooking.
Cooking instructions are a guide only from chilled. Ensure piping hot throughout before serving.
Pan-fry, for best results
Grill
Instructions: Place on the middle shelf under a pre-heated medium hot grill for 16-18 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan-fry for 13-15 minutes, turning occasionally.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British Pork
Name and address
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
Return to
- Heck! Food Ltd,
- Heck Q,
- Kirklington,
- North Yorkshire,
- DL8 2NY.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (grilled)
|Per 2 sausages (117g) (grilled)
|Energy
|1048kJ/252kcal
|1226kJ/295kcal
|Fat
|18g
|21g
|of which saturates
|6.8g
|7.9g
|Carbohydrate
|5g
|5.9g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|2.1g
|Protein
|16g
|19g
|Salt
|1.2g
|1.4g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.