Garden Gourmet Plant-Based Mediterranean Fillet Pieces 160G
New
- Energy562kJ 135kcal7%
- Fat6.7g10%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars1.0g<1%
- Salt0.78g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 703 kJ
Product Description
- Mediterranean flavour vegan pieces made from Soya Protein.
- Discover more at www.gardengourmet.co.uk
- Liven up your dishes with these delicious GARDEN GOURMET SENSATIONAL plant based Mediterranean flavoured Fillet pieces. These tender Vegan fillet pieces are deliciously seasoned with a herby Mediterranean marinade, and that's not all, each portion is high in protein and a great source of fibre.
- Simply sizzle & brown in the pan for 4-7 mins for tasty salads, pastas & more...
- Enjoy, knowing that all of our products are carefully developed by our chefs & nutritionists to be good for you and good for the planet
- Check out the rest of our Garden Gourmet range for more delicious products.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Liven up meal times with tasty plant-based GARDEN GOURMET SENSATIONAL Mediterranean flavoured fillet pieces
- Delicously tender & seasoned with a herby Mediterranean marinade
- Simply cook in 4-7 mins for tasty Salads, Pastas & more...
- Vegan, high in protein & a source of fibre
- Pack size: 160G
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
- High in protein & a source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Soya Protein Concentrate (72.2%) (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (25.3%), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Spices and Herbs (Basil, Black Pepper, Garlic, Thyme, Oregano), Yeast Extract, Flavourings, Corn Starch, Salt, Citrus Juice Concentrate, Flaxseed Flour
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Gluten, Celery, Mustard, Sesame.
Storage
Keep refrigeratedOnce opened consume immediately. Product has been frozen. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Cook from chilled. Remove all packaging.
Add 1 tsp oil. Cook on a medium heat for 4-7 mins.
All appliances vary. These instructions are given as a guide only. Ensure the pieces are piping hot throughout.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Portions
- Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
Return to
- Let's Talk
- UK 0800 00 00 30 (Free)
- ROI 00800 6378 5385 (Free)
- www.gardengourmet.co.uk
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|1/2 pack as sold
|%RI*
|Energy
|703 kJ
|562 kJ
|-
|168 kcal
|135 kcal
|7%
|Fat
|8.4g
|6.7g
|10%
|of which: saturates
|0.8g
|0.6g
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|3.1g
|2.5g
|<1%
|of which: sugars
|1.2g
|1.0g
|<1%
|Fibre
|4.8g
|3.8g
|-
|Protein
|17.7g
|14.2g
|28%
|Salt
|0.98g
|0.78g
|13%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.