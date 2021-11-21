Tesco Finest Coconut Dhal 300G

Bland.
Bland. Nice it seems to have natural ingredients though/more wholefood than other stuff-but, can make a great dhal myself so this was pointless.
medium
medium
low
medium
Typical values per 100g: Energy 577kJ / 138kcal
INGREDIENTS: Soaked Pulses (41%) [Water, Yellow Split Peas, Red Split Lentils], Water, Coconut Cream [Coconut, Water], Tomato, Onion, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Desiccated Coconut, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Salt, Mustard Seed, Curry Leaves, Turmeric Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
For best results microwave heat.
800W 3 mins/900W 2 mins 30 secs.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (141g**)
|Energy
|577kJ / 138kcal
|813kJ / 195kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|8.1g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|4.5g
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|18.0g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|6.6g
|Protein
|6.4g
|9.0g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.64g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 300g typically weighs 282g.
|-
|-
