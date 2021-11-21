We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Coconut Dhal 300G

Write a review
½ of a pack

Typical values per 100g: Energy 577kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Yellow split peas and red split lentils cooked with coconut cream, tomato and spices, topped with coriander.
  • Our creamy dhal is made with a mixture of lentils and split peas which are soaked before cooking to get the perfect texture. A selection of Indian inspired spices, including garam masala, turmeric and curry leaves, are used to add a lightly spiced flavour and are balanced with desiccated coconut and coconut cream to create a fragrant, creamy dish. Ideal for sharing with friends and family, our Tesco Finest Indian range is inspired by the diverse and vibrant culture of India, famous for rich flavour and delicate spice mixes.
  • Creamy red split lentils and yellow split peas in a fragrantly spiced coconut sauce, garnished with a sprinkle of coriander.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Soaked Pulses (41%) [Water, Yellow Split Peas, Red Split Lentils], Water, Coconut Cream [Coconut, Water], Tomato, Onion, Ginger Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Desiccated Coconut, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Salt, Mustard Seed, Curry Leaves, Turmeric Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
For best results microwave heat.
800W 3 mins/900W 2 mins 30 secs.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (141g**)
Energy577kJ / 138kcal813kJ / 195kcal
Fat5.8g8.1g
Saturates3.2g4.5g
Carbohydrate12.8g18.0g
Sugars1.4g2.0g
Fibre4.7g6.6g
Protein6.4g9.0g
Salt0.45g0.64g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
** When microwaved according to instructions 300g typically weighs 282g.--
1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Bland.

2 stars

Bland. Nice it seems to have natural ingredients though/more wholefood than other stuff-but, can make a great dhal myself so this was pointless.

