Tesco 2 Gammon Steaks with Pea and Mint Sauce 300g

- Energy547kJ 129kcal6%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt2.5g42%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 521kJ / 123kcal
Product Description
- Unsmoked topside steaks with added water and a pea and mint sauce sachet.
- At Tesco we're serious about animal welfare. Which is why we have a team of dedicated agricultural experts who work closely with our farmers continually to improve and monitor our animal welfare standards. Tesco Welfare Approved standards go above and beyond recognised industry assurance standards. Quality and welfare are at the heart of what we do. For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Topside steaks served with a vibrant pea and mint sauce.
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (71%), Pea and Mint Sauce (16%) [Peas, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Spinach, Butter (Milk), Mint, Cornflour, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Potato Starch, White Pepper], Water, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Grill– Medium – 10-12 minutes. Remove outer packaging. Place sachet to one side. Place under pre-heated medium grill and cook for 10-12 mins turning frequently during cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
- Always wash your hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat
Produce of
Made using EU pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (105g**)
|Energy
|521kJ / 123kcal
|547kJ / 129kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|1.0g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|23.8g
|25.0g
|Salt
|2.3g
|2.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 210g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
