Wicked Kitchen Millionnaire's Sundae 110G

These are so yummy but they are a nightmare to ope
These are so yummy but they are a nightmare to open!!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1162kJ / 278kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Dark Chocolate Drops (3.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Butter, Rice, Corn Starch, Coconut Cream (2.5%), Inulin, Dried Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Caramel (Sugar, Water), Alcohol, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Citrus Fibre, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Modified Tapioca Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Dextrose, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates).
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
1 Servings
Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
110g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pot (110g)
|Energy
|1162kJ / 278kcal
|1279kJ / 306kcal
|Fat
|12.0g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|9.4g
|10.3g
|Carbohydrate
|36.2g
|39.8g
|Sugars
|18.3g
|20.1g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|5.4g
|Protein
|1.7g
|1.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: Contains alcohol..
