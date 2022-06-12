We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Millionnaire's Sundae 110G

5(1)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen Millionnaire's Sundae 110G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

£1.40
£1.28/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 11/09/2022

Per pot

Energy
1279kJ
306kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
13.2g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.3g

high

52%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.1g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1162kJ / 278kcal

Product Description

  • Vegan layered dessert with crumbled biscuit, salted caramel sauce, rice and coconut-based chocolate mousse, topped with dark chocolate drops.
  • Crumbly vegan biscuit drenched in an indulgent salted caramel sauce topped with chocolate mousse and finished with chocolate drops
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Dark Chocolate Drops (3.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring], Cocoa Butter, Rice, Corn Starch, Coconut Cream (2.5%), Inulin, Dried Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Caramel (Sugar, Water), Alcohol, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Maltodextrin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Citrus Fibre, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Modified Tapioca Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonates), Dextrose, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

110g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pot (110g)
Energy1162kJ / 278kcal1279kJ / 306kcal
Fat12.0g13.2g
Saturates9.4g10.3g
Carbohydrate36.2g39.8g
Sugars18.3g20.1g
Fibre4.9g5.4g
Protein1.7g1.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Contains alcohol..

View all Vegan Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

These are so yummy but they are a nightmare to ope

5 stars

These are so yummy but they are a nightmare to open!!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here