Tesco Finest Saag Paneer 300G

2.5(2)Write a review
£2.60
£8.67/kg

½ of a pack

Energy
779kJ
187kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
12.2g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.6g

medium

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.0g

low

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.88g

medium

15%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 520kJ / 125kcal

Product Description

  • Paneer medium fat soft cheese and spinach in a spiced tomato, onion and yogurt sauce.
  • Our experts start this dish by cooking a carefully chosen selection of Indian inspired spices, including garam masala, cumin and chilli. Ginger, garlic and tomato are then added for a rich, warming flavour and the dish is finished with spinach, creamy paneer and yogurt which complements the warmth from the spices. Ideal for sharing with friends and family, our Tesco Finest Indian range is inspired by the diverse and vibrant culture of India, famous for rich flavour and delicate spice mixes.
  • Silky smooth paneer and tender spinach in a generously spiced, creamy tomato sauce.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Paneer Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (28%), Spinach (27%), Tomato, Onion, Yogurt (Milk), Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Salt, Cumin Seed, Mustard Seed, Turmeric Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 3mins/900W 2 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (150g)
Energy520kJ / 125kcal779kJ / 187kcal
Fat8.1g12.2g
Saturates3.7g5.6g
Carbohydrate4.6g6.9g
Sugars2.7g4.0g
Fibre1.7g2.6g
Protein7.5g11.2g
Salt0.59g0.88g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--
2 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

I enjoyed the whole range

4 stars

I enjoyed the whole range

Don’t bother

1 stars

Extremely bland, tastes like lumps of paneer in mixed with baby food!

