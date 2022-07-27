Tesco Finest Saag Paneer 300G

I enjoyed the whole range
Don’t bother
Extremely bland, tastes like lumps of paneer in mixed with baby food!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 520kJ / 125kcal
INGREDIENTS: Paneer Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (28%), Spinach (27%), Tomato, Onion, Yogurt (Milk), Tomato Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Salt, Cumin Seed, Mustard Seed, Turmeric Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom Powder, Clove Powder, Fennel Powder, Dill.
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 3mins/900W 2 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (150g)
|Energy
|520kJ / 125kcal
|779kJ / 187kcal
|Fat
|8.1g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|6.9g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|2.6g
|Protein
|7.5g
|11.2g
|Salt
|0.59g
|0.88g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When microwaved according to instructions.
