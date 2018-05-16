Over The Spoon Chocolate Fudge Pudding 2X115g
New
Product Description
- Rich sponge with a luxurious chocolate sauce.
- What would Daisy do if she wasn't being milked all day?
- I'm freeeesion!
- Freed from the daily churn. Daisy's able to tick off her bucket list.
- Labels don't keep her from what she wants to do so why should they stop you?
- Vegan, veggie, Flexi - whoever! Our delicious dairy free-d treats are for all to enjoy.
- It's just dessert. But you, Daisy and the planet deserve better.
- Eat Hot
- Dairy free-d
- Plant based
- Gluten free
- Soya free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 115G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Nectar, Coconut Milk, Sugar, Cocao Powder (6%), Corn Flour, Date Syrup, Potato Starch, Dark Chocolate (4%)(Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin), Chickpea, Rice Flour, Coconut Oil, Raising Agents: Sodium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Ascorbic Acid, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Citrus Fibre, Thickener: Pectin, Dextrose
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for consumers with an allergy to Nuts due to manufacturing methods.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For one pudding. Place on a microwavable plate. Heat for 40 sec (800-900W), 45 sec (700W). Allow to stand for 2 mins.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film.
Ensure food is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat. All cooking appliances may vary, this is a guide only.
Important: Take care product may become very hot on heating.
Oven cook
Instructions: (Conventional 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas Mark 4). In a preheated oven, place on a baking tray for 20 mins. Once heated, knife around the edge and spoon out onto a plate.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Single serving per pot
Name and address
- Cardium Products Limited,
- Milner Way,
- Ossett,
- WF5 9JR.
Return to
Net Contents
2 x 115g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (115g)
|Energy
|1171kJ/279kcal
|1346kJ/320kcal
|Fat
|9.1g
|10.5g
|of which saturates
|7.5g
|8.6g
|Carbohydrate
|44.3g
|50.9g
|of which sugars
|22.5g
|25.9g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|3.8g
|Protein
|3.2g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.95g
|1.09g
|-
|-
