Wicked Kitchen Smoky Vegan Bake With White Wine 150G

really tasty - closest thing to a vegan fondue/cam
really tasty - closest thing to a vegan fondue/camembert I've found, hope they sell it after christmas!
Delicious
This is so delicious!! We dipped garlic bread in it! Yummy!
Bubbling Clay Dish Of Delightfulness.
Well, this was really good. It had lots of flavour and I really enjoyed it. It comes out very hot so leave it for a few minutes to be safe. When melted it's kind of like fondue and deserves some really good bread to dip in. It was definitely different and genuinely scrumptious.