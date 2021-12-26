We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Smoky Vegan Bake With White Wine 150G

Wicked Kitchen Smoky Vegan Bake With White Wine 150G
1/4 of a pot

Energy
265kJ
64kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
5.3g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

high

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

medium

8%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Bake made with coconut oil and oat fibre alterative to mature cheddar cheese, white wine & smoked water.
  • An indulgent blend of coconut and soya alternative to cheese and white wine with subtle smoky notes. Delicious served bubbly hot with crusty bread.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Coconut Alternative to Cheddar Cheese (30%) [Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Oat Fibre, Modified Maize Starch, Thickeners (Carrageenan, Guar Gum), Salt, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], Water, Coconut Alternative to Cream Cheese [Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan), Flavouring], Lentil Alternative to Cream [Water, Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Lentil Flour, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Flavouring, Salt, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Colour (Beta-Carotene)], White Wine (7%) [White Wine, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Smoked Water (4%), Tapioca Starch, Salt, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 20 mins Remove outer sleeve and film. Place dish on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Allow to stand for 1-2 minutes after heating. Once heated, use immediately.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

really tasty - closest thing to a vegan fondue/cam

5 stars

really tasty - closest thing to a vegan fondue/camembert I've found, hope they sell it after christmas!

Delicious

5 stars

This is so delicious!! We dipped garlic bread in it! Yummy!

Bubbling Clay Dish Of Delightfulness.

5 stars

Well, this was really good. It had lots of flavour and I really enjoyed it. It comes out very hot so leave it for a few minutes to be safe. When melted it's kind of like fondue and deserves some really good bread to dip in. It was definitely different and genuinely scrumptious.

